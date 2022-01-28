Cleantech Hemp Co. Bast Fibre Acquires North Carolina Natural Fiber Processing Facility From Georgia-Pacific

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Bast Fibre Technologies Inc (BFT), a cleantech fiber engineering firm that manufactures specialty natural fiber for applications throughout the nonwovens and textile industries, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Lumberton Cellulose LLC (LC) from Koch Industries’ Georgia-Pacific.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

LC is a highly automated natural fiber processing facility located in Lumberton, North Carolina. It currently produces high-quality cotton fiber for the cosmetic, filtration, hygiene and nonwovens segments. BFT intends to significantly expand LC’s production capabilities and augment its existing cotton business with domestically grown hemp and flax fiber. LC will continue to supply their current customers which include Georgia-Pacific Consumer Products.

[ALERT] Matt Maley has been taking advantage of the current markt to get massive gains. He teaches his winning strategy today at 5 pm ET. Click Here to Register (Registrants get the recording)

“There is a seismic shift occurring in the nonwoven and textile markets driven by the global movement away from synthetics”, BFT CEO and chairman Noel Hall told Benzinga. “We see significant growth opportunities for non-wood natural fibres and increasing our North American natural fibre processing capacity is key to fulfilling this rapidly growing demand.”