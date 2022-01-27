Bruce Linton's Óskare Capital Announces Strategic Cannabis Investment Partnership

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Óskare Capital, the life science and deep tech fund owned by renown investor Bruce Linton and Alpha Blue Ocean, a global investment firm, announced on Thursday the formation of a strategic partnership to collaborate on investment opportunities associated with cannabis plant-based medicines as well as synthetic molecules that target the mammalian endocannabinoid system (ECS).

In a recent press release, both companies acknowledge investment opportunities related to products, infrastructure technologies and services, which will be part of the associated ecosystem for this sector.

“With a strong focus in Europe, the teams will work together to identify those companies with the greatest potential to enter global markets. This sector is nascent in Europe and is still in the early stages of development on the pharmaceutical side; both companies see this as a 'blue ocean' opportunity as the market emerges in the years to come.”

Both companies have said this is the critical moment for the sector in Europe, where there are high-quality research teams and small companies ready for next-level investment and development.

Óskare Capital’s chairman, Bruce Linton noted: “Óskare Capital is delighted to be joining forces with ABO. This partnership will help facilitate the realization of Óskare’s vision by the opportunity to work together on deal flow and financing investment opportunities. Together, we will be in a stronger position to influence the development of companies and research teams here in Europe and extend their influence globally.”

The partnership is based on Biotech, AgTech, life science expertise and strong access to deal flow, “all of which will enable the partnership to identify leading assets that will define and shape the market of tomorrow. The companies have the internal expertise to create fundamental solutions, formulations, and molecules for the pharma and wellness industries,” per the release. “ABO will bring strong dealmaking and public market experience that will complement Óskare’s approach.”

Bruce Linton brings significant international experience as he is also the founder of multibillion-dollar cannabis company Canopy Growth Corp. WEED CGC and a board member for global psychedelic-themed pharma Mind Medicine Inc. (NEO: MMED) MNMD among other ventures such as Gage Growth Corp GAGE and Innoviz INVZ.