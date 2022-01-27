Snoop Dogg's Casa Verde Helps Cannabis Brand TSUMo Snacks Raise $4M

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Marijuana brand TSUMo Snacks reported Thursday that it has raised a $4 million seed round led by Snoop Dogg’s Casa Verde Capital investment fund. TSUMo Snacks is focused on changing the way people consume THC, offering its innovative salty & savory cannabis-infused snacks.

"This capital will be used to supercharge TSUMo's product roadmap as the brand continues to fill a need for differentiated infused products in a space dominated by sweet-centric offerings," Yoni Meyer, a partner at Casa Verde said in a statement.

TSUMo’s debut line of snacks contains 10mg of THC per bag and is available in five different flavors:

Classic Cheese Puffs : the go-to snack to satisfy any cheese craving;

: the go-to snack to satisfy any cheese craving; Fiery Hot Cheese Crunchers : to spice up your snacking;

: to spice up your snacking; Zesty Ranch Mini Tortilla Rounds : the chip that boldly goes where no ranch has gone before;

: the chip that boldly goes where no ranch has gone before; Hint of Lime Mini Tortilla Rounds : chips that pack a punch of lime zest and citrus;

: chips that pack a punch of lime zest and citrus; Salsa Verde Mini Tortilla Rounds: the perfect amount of spice and south-of-the-border zing;

"This funding provides TSUMo with the opportunity to make considerable headway in bringing a wide range of unique snacks to market," CEO and co-founder Caroline Yeh stated. "With this new capital, we will develop new flavor profiles and form factors, further elevating and expanding the way people consume cannabis."

TSUMo products are reachable at dispensaries across California.

Photo: Courtesy of TSUMo Snacks