'Legends Never Die': HYMAN Honors Late Detroit Rapper Blade Icewood With New Cannabis Strain

HYMAN, a Michigan cannabis retailer, recently introduced a Detroit legend, the late great rapper Blade Icewood, into the Michigan market. As part of the campaign, HYMAN cultivated a new strain, Platinum Rose, to honor the Blade legacy.

The goal of the project, to highlight one of the many local legends from the city of Detroit, HYMAN aims to bring more culture into the world of cannabis, which is why the company chose Blade Icewood.

A member of the Street Lord'z and considered one of the most influential rappers of the Detroit underground rap genre, Icewood was fatally shot in 2005 in what was reported as a gang-related incident.

Detroit native Darren Dabish, HYMAN's chief marketing officer, who remembers Blade from his own youth, said partnering with Lil Blade is part of the company’s plan for establishing collaborations with an entity or public figures that people can relate to.

“Blade was the first local artist that I was able to connect with, through his music and lifestyle. We chose to work exclusively with Blade on this campaign as we feel he brings a unique element that gives meaning towards connecting culture with cannabis,” Dabish told Benzinga.

One of the takeaways Dabish wants people to remember about this campaign is that legends never die.

“Blade Icewood may be gone but he will never be forgotten, as legends never die. We hope that people get a better understanding of how culture and cannabis collide with one another through this campaign," Dabish said. "The work that Blade had completed in his lifetime means something and we want others to understand that too."

HYMAN is partnering with Icewood’s son, Lil Blade, in this endeavor. Lil Blade is equally enthusiastic to bring his father’s legacy to a wider public — and himself while he’s at it.

“In all honesty, HYMAN has some dope billboards and I pictured myself being on one of those billboards. I have a lot of creative ideas that I wanted to bring to the Icewood brand in honor of my Father and I feel that HYMAN is able to execute those ideas and bring them to life,” Lil Blade said.

Bigger Than Life

“My Father, Blade Icewood, is bigger than life. He wasn’t just a rapper, he was an icon for Detroit. My goal is to continue working towards building the brand Icewood to honor my father’s legacy. If people take one thing away from this campaign, that is what I would want them to know,” Lil Blade concluded.

Courtesy photo.