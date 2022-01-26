When The Best Cocktail Maker In The Cannabis Industry Launches A Drink, This Is What It Tastes Like

Warren Bobrow, “The Cocktail Whisperer,” has launched a delicious new cannabis-infused beverage: Klaus.

Made with the best ingredients for a healthier and euphoric buzz, Klaus has set its sights on the growing ‘California-sober’ market and is ready to take the cannabis beverage culture to a whole new level.

Warren, The Creator

Bobrow is a cannabis alchemist and cocktail aficionado. He is also a respected industry journalist and author of six books in the craft cocktail space, including his most recent Cannabis Cocktails, Mocktails and Tonics.

And, of course, all of this expertise is reflected in the unique cannabis-infused craft mocktail he and his team launched.

Interestingly, the brand was named after Bobrow’s 1800s German “drinking gnome,” a travel companion that has joined the cocktail maker all around the world.

The Drink

The first product in the Klaus lineup is like no other cannabis-infused beverage out there.

Dubbed Mezzrole after Louis Armstrong’s friend and fellow hep-cat, Mezz Mezzrow (Mezzrole was slang for a finely crafted cannabis cigarette during the jazz era), the drink is robust and tangy with bursts of piquant ginger root syrup, gently giving way to palate-soothing rice vinegar notes and the finest French lime puree.

The refreshing beverage features a terpene-forward 10 mg THC infusion per can, only 16 calories and less than 1g of sugar per serving.

On the execution, Bobrow partnered with Sands Lane Ventures and creative agency MAMUS, seeking to make it simple for newcomers to the cannabis space to have an enjoyable and delicious experience.

Klaus is available at leading dispensaries in California.