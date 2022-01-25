The Valens Company Launches Two New Cannabis Brands Across Value And Premium Markets

On Tuesday, cannabis manufacturer The Valens Company Inc. (TSX:VLNS) (NASDAQ:VLNS) confirmed the launch of Versus, an evolution of its Verse value brand.

As part of the launch, the company is introducing two net new Versus product lines this week and is rebranding the full Verse portfolio this spring, for a total of approximately 20 SKUs across product categories.

Furthermore, the British Columbia-based company is also launching its new brand, Contraband, this week with two sizes of CNDYLND flower.

The Versus launch follows Valens' acquisition of Verse Cannabis in September 2021, which, with its acquisition of Citizen Stash, helped the company obtain a strong market share position in Canada while remaining a partner-of-choice for third-party custom manufacturing partners.

"The acquisition of Verse was critical because it got us a wide base of listings in seven provinces, across multiple categories, in the very important value-priced segment," Tyler Robson, CEO and chair of Valens stated. "Relaunched as Versus, it will be the challenger that isn't afraid to go toe-to-toe with every value brand competitor, and we're confident that it will come out on top in terms of product quality and consumer satisfaction."

Price Action

The Valens Company shares closed Monday market session 4.81% lower at $1.78 per share.

Photo: Courtesy of Dominique Stueben on Unsplash