EXCLUSIVE: Cannabis-Infused Wines By House Of Saka To Hit Michigan Dispensaries

House of Saka, a producer of the alcohol-free, cannabis-infused wines from the iconic Napa Valley region, will announce on Tuesday a partnership with Carbidex LLC Michigan, a family-owned holding entity with companies rooted in the cannabis and facilities management industries.

What Happened: According to information procured exclusively by Benzinga, Carbidex will provide full-service manufacturing, bottling and distribution in the Wolverine state.

“Partnering with companies that exemplify our mission to ‘bring good people together and enhance lives by creating extraordinary cannabis experiences’ is crucial to us,” Carbidex founder and CEO Russell Chambers said. “The team at House of Saka embodies our core values and mission. We are honored to bring the extraordinary House of Saka products to the Michigan market.”

Why It Matters: House of Saka and Carbidex were united by a strong set of shared values and beliefs, Tracey Mason, co-founder and CEO of House of Saka, explained.

The core mission of the Carbidex family of companies remains committed to supporting the backbone of the industry: caregivers and small businesses.

“Our customers and patients remain at the core of what we do and to ensure they continue to have access to the products they rely on, we only source the highest quality products from companies that align with our mission. The team and products with the House of Saka perfectly align with all of our values and core beliefs,” said Mason.

What’s Next: The first of House of Saka’s luxury-infused beverages, Saka Spark Mimosa, will launch at Carbidex’s retail locations (The Botanical Co.) this spring.

Available in 187ml, single-serve champagne bottles, House of Saka Spark “Mimosa” is a cannabis-infused beverage that blends premium, alcohol-removed California sparkling Chardonnay with Mimosa strain-specific live resin and natural essence of orange blossom and nectarine. The result is all the flavor and celebration of a traditional Mimosa without the negative effects and unwanted calories of alcohol.

"Finding a partner who shares our quality standards and core values was our most important goal," said Mason. “The team and mission of Carbidex was a perfect match. Their incredible knowledge of beverages, manufacturing, and the Michigan market made their partnership the best possible fit for our combined goals.”