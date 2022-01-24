QQQ
Beckley Psytech Begins Training Therapists For Phase 2 Trial With Toad Venom, 5-MeO-DMT

byNatan Ponieman
January 24, 2022 1:50 pm
Beckley Psytech Begins Training Therapists For Phase 2 Trial With Toad Venom, 5-MeO-DMT

Beckley Psytech, a private company in the psychedelics space, announced that it has begun training psychotherapists for a Phase 2 clinical trial with 5-MeO-DMT, a strong and fast-acting psychedelic compound naturally produced by the Sonoran Desert Toad.

The company launched a program to study 5-MeO-DMT-assisted psychotherapy in patients with treatment-resistant depression, reaching over $100 million in private financing by August 2021.

“The initiation of this training programme is a vital step towards developing an ecosystem to support the emerging paradigm shift in how we treat neurological and psychiatric conditions,” said Cosmo Feilding Mellen, CEO of Beckley Psytech.

Beckley started training therapists for the upcoming phase 2 trial in partnership with Fluence, an educational platform that provides professional training in psychedelic therapy. Beckley is currently conducting a phase 1 study to evaluate the safety and tolerability of a single intranasal dose of 5-MeO-DMT in healthy subjects.

The companies expect to train 80 psychotherapists throughout 2022.

“Due to the unique demands of creating and testing a psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy with 5-MeO-DMT, our focus on psychotherapy and psychotherapist training at Fluence is a natural fit for Beckley Psytech’s innovative research program,” said Fluence co-founder Dr. Elizabeth Nielson.

Picture by Holger Krisp, CC BY 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons.

