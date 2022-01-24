QQQ
Panacea Life Sciences To Sell Its Hemp Extract Products On Amazon

byNina Zdinjak
January 24, 2022 8:48 am
Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PLSH) will reach the hemp extract world of products within the Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) marketplace. The vertically integrated cannabinoid company confirmed Monday that it has signed an exclusive agreement with Bright Ideas Unlimited, LLC, which is Amazon’s platform partner.

Under the deal, Bright Ideas, which manages Amazon's go-to-market strategies, content creation and operational excellence, will act as Panacea's exclusive hemp extract partner to launch products on the Amazon platform.

This partnership includes all the leading Panacea branded products, including Panacea gummies, tinctures, softgels and topicals, as well as pet products and their new line of skincare and beauty products.

"Panacea is excited to start offering our PANA Health, Beauty, Sport, Pet and Skincare lines of hemp extract products on Amazon while working with experienced product experts like Bright Ideas Unlimited,” Panacea's executive VP of sales, Nick Cavarra said. “As an Amazon Prime member, I am fully aware of the confusion that exists for consumers regarding hemp products. Numerous products are made with hemp seed oil, for example, which provides no real health value. Panacea's research and educational focus will hopefully clear up some of the confusion that currently exists”

More recent news from Panacea:

Panacea Life Sciences Enters Brazil Via Partnership With MyPharma2Go

Price Action

Panacea Life shares closed Friday market session flat at 56 cents per share.

Photo: Courtesy of Christian Wiediger on Unsplash

