Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Burns & Levinson, Water Ways, Chill Brands, Rubicon Organics

Burns & Levinson Expands National Cannabis Business Law Practice

Boston-based Burns & Levinson LLP announced Tuesday that Max Borg has joined the firm as a partner and Douglas Ginn has joined as an associate in the company's fast-growing, national Cannabis Business & Law Advisory Group.

Prior to joining Burns & Levinson, Borg worked at Feuerstein Kulick LLP in New York City, representing investment funds, broker-dealers, entrepreneurs and business operators in the legal cannabis industry in the U.S. and abroad.

In his new role, Borg will continue to focus his practice on structuring and offerings of equity and debt securities, mergers and acquisitions, private capital raises and financing, compliance with securities laws, corporate governance and restructuring, in addition to related commercial transactions for companies in the cannabis space.

Ginn was previously a sixth-year corporate associate at Drummond Woodsum & MacMahon in Portland, Maine, where he focused on the cannabis industry. He will continue to advise cannabis businesses across a wide range of corporate and transactional matters, including M&A and capital raises.

"Our cannabis practice continues to grow at a rapid pace. We are excited to have both of these talented cannabis lawyers on board," said Frank A. Segall, who chairs the firm's Cannabis Business & Law Advisory Group with partner Scott Moskol.

Water Ways Bolsters Board With Two New Additions

Water Ways Technologies Inc. (TSXV:WWT) (FRA: WWT) appointed two new board members earlier this year.

Based in Toronto, the company welcomed Nitin Kaushal and Daniel Bloch to its management team.

Kaushal, a board and audit committee member, served on the various audit, governance, and compensation committees for NASDAQ and TSX exchange-listed companies.

He is a member of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants and has over three decades of experience in the finance and investment industries.

Kaushal sits on a number of public and private company boards, including Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTC:VRNDF), High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI), VieMed Healthcare Inc.(NASDAQ:VMD)(TSX:VMD), Starton Therapeutics Inc., Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTC:FLOOF), and PsyBio Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV:PSYB) (OTCQB:PSYBF), to name a few.

Bloch, who is currently the owner of Bloch Legal which specializes in all aspects of Canadian corporate and securities law as well as international commercial transactions, has 23 years of transactional and securities law experience.

"We are excited to welcome Nitin and Daniel as new members of our Board of Directors," Ohad Haber, CEO and chairman of Water Ways Technologies commented. "Nitin brings to our board more than 30 years of expertise in international business and Mergers and Acquisitions."

Chill Brands Group Names New CCO

Chill Brands announced that Michael Sandore has agreed to join the company's leadership team as a chief commercial officer, where he will lead the company's sales and marketing group.

Sandore is an experienced professional who has built a world-class track record in sales management with two iconic consumer brands, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Juul Labs.

In early 2018, Juul Labs recruited Sandore to build its retail and wholesale business among key regional and national customers.

"This is a landmark achievement for our Company," Antonio Russo, the company's co-CEO and founder, commented on the new appointment. "His outstanding track record of sales and profits, and his background working with major national and international brands, makes him a perfect fit for our future."

Rubicon Organics Taps Julie Lassonde To Serve On Boards Of Directors

Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV:ROMJ) (OTCQX:ROMJF) recently revealed that Julie Lassonde has been appointed to the company's board of directors after receiving security clearance from Health Canada.

Lassonde has more than 25 years of experience as a senior executive and board member in the mining and finance sectors, in addition to her extensive philanthropic leadership background.

"Julie Lassonde has significant experience in corporate governance and capital markets, and we are excited to be able to channel her expertise into furthering our mission to be the leading producer of premium organic cannabis brands," Jesse McConnell, the company's CEO said.

Photo: Courtesy of David Gabrić on Unsplash