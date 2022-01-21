QQQ
-10.03
371.75
-2.77%
BTC/USD
-3691.02
36989.89
-9.07%
DIA
-4.78
352.11
-1.38%
SPY
-8.46
455.21
-1.89%
TLT
+ 1.69
140.25
+ 1.19%
GLD
-0.62
172.27
-0.36%

Canadian Retail Cannabis Sales Increased 36% In November To $354M

byNicolas Jose Rodriguez
January 21, 2022 4:49 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Canadian Retail Cannabis Sales Increased 36% In November To $354M

Statistics Canada released a November retail sales report on Friday, confirming that while cannabis sales had decreased in October by 2.9% to C$353.7 million, sales were up 36.3% from a year ago, reported New Cannabis Ventures.

“COVID lockdowns have been weighing on retail sales, while an increase in the number of stores, as well as falling flower prices that bring consumers from the illicit market, have been boosting sales. In Ontario, the largest province in population, sales were up 2% from October and 83% from a year ago, reflecting the increase in the number of stores. Alberta, which is the second-largest province, was down 7% from October and up 9% from a year ago. Quebec was down 7%, while British Columbia was down 5% from October as it advanced 31% from a year ago,” said Alan Brochstein.

Monthly sales in selected Canadian cities were as follows:

Toronto: CA$51.3 million (+3.7%)
Montreal: CA$25.8 (-5.1%)
Edmonton, Alberta: CA$20.2 million (-6.8%)
Calgary, Alberta: CA$16.5 million (-5.5%)
Vancouver, British Columbia: CA$16.2 million (-2.7%)
Ottawa, Ontario: CA$15.2 million (+4.7%)
Winnipeg, Manitoba: CA$8.8 million (-5.8%)
Quebec City: CA$5.5 million (-7.9%)
Gatineau, Quebec: CA$1.7 million (-6.7%) 

Photo Via El Planteo. 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Retail Sales Markets

Related Articles

Tiger Group Liquidates $15M Hemp CBD Products & Accessories As COVID Disrupts Cannabis Supply Chain

Tiger Group Liquidates $15M Hemp CBD Products & Accessories As COVID Disrupts Cannabis Supply Chain

Los Angeles-based Tiger Group revealed on Thursday that it's selling more than 55 million pieces of brand-new hemp CBD wellness products, packaging and related accessories in a major liquidation event. read more
Curaleaf Expands In Pennsylvania With Two New Cannabis Dispensaries In Greensburg And Wayne

Curaleaf Expands In Pennsylvania With Two New Cannabis Dispensaries In Greensburg And Wayne

Cannabis company Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) announced on Thursday that it plans to open two new dispensaries in Pennsylvania. read more
BREAKING: Red White & Bloom Launches Cannabis Operations At Michigan Facility, Platinum Vapes Available In 400+ Shops

BREAKING: Red White & Bloom Launches Cannabis Operations At Michigan Facility, Platinum Vapes Available In 400+ Shops

Cannabis operator Red White & Bloom (CSE: RWB) (OTC: RWBYF) has launched operations at its 15,000 square foot manufacturing, processing and distribution facility in Warren, Michigan. read more