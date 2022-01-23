QQQ
-10.03
371.75
-2.77%
BTC/USD
+ 257.03
35328.45
+ 0.73%
DIA
-4.78
352.11
-1.38%
SPY
-8.46
455.21
-1.89%
TLT
+ 1.69
140.25
+ 1.19%
GLD
-0.62
172.27
-0.36%

Researchers Find Cannabis In Ancestral Chinese Tomb: They Used It As Food, According To Study

byEl Planteo
January 23, 2022 11:27 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Researchers Find Cannabis In Ancestral Chinese Tomb: They Used It As Food, According To Study

By Franca Quarneti via El Planteo.
A study published in the journal Agricultural Archeology found that cannabis played an important role in the life and diet of the Tang dynasty, which ruled in China from 618 to 907.

As reported by The Growth Op, the archaeological discovery took place during a construction site, in the courtyard of a primary school in the Shanxi province, in northern China.

There, a tomb belonging to Guo Xing, a mythical warrior who fought in battles on the Korean peninsula, was unearthed.

Some of the seeds found in the tomb were almost twice the size of normal, indicating that this is not the typical cannabis of today.

Cannabis as food in imperial China

In the grave, there were several jars containing basic foodstuffs, including remains of cannabis and seeds of the plant, some of which maintained their original color. In statements collected by the South China Morning Post, Jin Guiyun, a professor at the school of history and culture at Shandong University, assured: “The cannabis was kept in a pot on the coffin, among other basic grains such as millet. . Guo Xing's descendants evidently buried cannabis as an important food crop."
Furthermore, in the study, the group of researchers explained: "We can begin to reconstruct a picture of funeral rites that included flames, rhythmic music, and hallucinogen smoke, all with the intention of guiding people into an altered state of mind."

Despite the plant's importance to Chinese history and culture, the country banned marijuana in the 1950s.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News General

Related Articles

Tiger Group Liquidates $15M Hemp CBD Products & Accessories As COVID Disrupts Cannabis Supply Chain

Tiger Group Liquidates $15M Hemp CBD Products & Accessories As COVID Disrupts Cannabis Supply Chain

Los Angeles-based Tiger Group revealed on Thursday that it's selling more than 55 million pieces of brand-new hemp CBD wellness products, packaging and related accessories in a major liquidation event. read more
Green Bitcoin Mining: Generation Hemp Teams Up With Cryptocurrency Co. To Build Renewable Energy Plants

Green Bitcoin Mining: Generation Hemp Teams Up With Cryptocurrency Co. To Build Renewable Energy Plants

Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCQB: GENH) announced on Tuesday that it is teaming up with cryptocurrency company, Crypt Solutions to build "Green Energy" plants and Bitcoin mining complexes that will utilize hemp feedstock as a fuel source to power mining equipment. read more
Sha'Carri Richardson Documentary To Premiere At Sundance Film Festival

Sha'Carri Richardson Documentary To Premiere At Sundance Film Festival

By Franca Quarneti, Via El Planteo. read more
Nearly 60% Of Americans Say Pres Biden Will Not Keep His Cannabis Decriminalization Promise, Survey Finds

Nearly 60% Of Americans Say Pres Biden Will Not Keep His Cannabis Decriminalization Promise, Survey Finds

“It is important to bear in mind that political campaigns are designed by the same people who sell toothpaste and cars,” Noam Chomsky once said. read more