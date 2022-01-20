Wonderbrett Announces Michigan Launch & Grow Facility In Partnership With Cloud Cannabis Co.

Wonderbrett, the legendary West Coast cannabis brand known for its sophisticated genetics and cultivation techniques, announced on Thursday that it will launch the brand’s ultra-premium indoor flower and rare strains in Michigan, in partnership with Michigan operator Cloud Cannabis Co.

“We knew launching in Michigan would be an important moment in our company’s history and the only way to do it authentically would be to collaborate with our partners on the cultivation design and harvesting process," said Wonderbrett co-founder Cameron Damwijk, who spent the past year working directly with Cloud Cannabis' leadership and cultivation team to design a customized, state-of-the-art facility, which is "fine-tuned for consistent small-batch, craft-style harvests of our strains at scale."

First For Michigan Cannabis Operators

The launch is indeed a true cultivation partnership, not a licensing deal wherein Wonderbrett founders co-designed and co-built Cloud Cannabis' recently acquired Kalamazoo cultivation facility. The companies also collaborated on the training of the staff.

Marriage Made In Heaven

Damwijk and co-founder Brett Feldman spent decades in California perfecting the output of cannabis flavor and terpene profiles with time-tested growing techniques and a creative approach to strain selection. Cloud Cannabis sought a true cultivation partnership that could provide it with extensive distribution networks, dispensaries and grow facilities in exchange for a truly collaborative partnership.

Why It Matters

The launch cements social equity brand Wonderbrett as an MSO and creates more than 50 jobs for Michiganders. Cloud Cannabis, founded in 2020, is among the fastest-growing cannabis retailers in Michigan, home state of Benzinga, and expects to add more jobs in the coming weeks and months.

"Our work with Wonderbrett is a true operational and cultural partnership. Together, we’ve built something the Michigan market can be proud of for years to come. The cannabis industry in our state is leading the way for record-breaking recreational cannabis sales, and yet it has been sorely lacking products that deliver on flavor and potency," said Cloud Cannabis CFO Tyson Macdonald. "The quality, flavor and experience of what we’ve released today will change that.”

By launching Wonderbrett’s slate of ultra-premium strains and flower in Michigan, Cloud Cannabis anticipates an immediate positive sell-through impact on the adult-use market.

No doubt that will happen in short order as Michigan is among the country’s fastest-growing recreational markets in cannabis history, with its record-breaking monthly and year-over-year adult-use sales.

Cannabis sales in Michigan increased 66.1% in November alone when compared with the same month last year, reaching $153 million. Based on July’s sales of $171 million, Michigan represented an annualized market size of approximately $2.1 billion.

Courtesy photo