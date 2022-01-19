Cannabis Nuns: Sisters Of The Valley Mexico Open Their Own e-Commerce Store In Tijuana

Although they do not belong to any religious order, the Sisters of the Valley’s devotion is unquestionable. Also known as the “Weed Nuns,” these women are dedicated to growing cannabis and selling medicinal products derived from it.

Based in Merced (which means “mercy” in Spanish, by the way), California, the organization has been working together since 2015. It is made up of women of all ages who have a very clear goal: to share the medicinal benefits of cannabis, achieve its legalization and further the struggle for a medical system that has historically oppressed the concept of holistic medicine.

After many years of planning and training, the Sisters of the Valley Mexico have opened an online store and begun commerce. All operations are currently in Tijuana and the products in their store are all made by hand, that is to say, the hands of the Sisters of Mexico (Hermanas del Valle).

Sister Camilla and Sister Luna, the first Sisters of Mexico, took their vows on the farm in California in the summer of 2018. Prior to joining the Sisterhood, Camilla and Luna were very active with cannabis reform clubs in Mexico. The pair continue to offer classes on making salve and pure plant oil.

“For years now, the Mexico sisters have been a steady presence on our farm in California, as they took turns learning every aspect of the business. It is really exciting to see Sister Camilla’s team come together to operate their own store. And even though they can’t sell the CBD product line in Mexico, yet, they will be soon enough and in the meantime, our main store in California ships to Mexico,” Sister Kate said in a press release. “The point is, we now have a team of Sisters who are all fully bilingual and can offer language-friendly support to our growing international Spanish-speaking base.”

The Sisters of Mexico make, stock and ship mushroom coffee, incense, sage, soap, and other items that are hand-made by the enclave in Mexico.

Although CBD products, for now, have to be sold and shipped into Mexico from the enclave in California, the Sisters of Mexico are working with their lawyers to create a clear legal path toward emulating the operations of their Sisters in California.

“Offering CBD products handmade by the women of Mexico, from plants grown on the land of Mexico, for the people of Mexico — is just a matter of time,” per their press release.

“Our activity is certainly spurred on by the growing number of regulations that have pared our international sales down from 20% to 4% over the period of the pandemic. But even more important is the announcement of the existence of our Sisters of Mexico, led by women who are well-educated, well-spoken, and like the rest of us, serious women on a serious mission,” added Sister Kate in an email to Benzinga.

Photo Courtesy of Sisters of The Valley Via El Planteo.