IM Cannabis Imports 400 Kilos Of Premium Indoor-Grown Dried Cannabis From Canada To Israel

IM Cannabis Corp. (CSE:IMCC) (NASDAQ:IMCC) announced on Wednesday that Focus Medical Herbs Ltd. has completed the importation of approximately 399 kilograms of premium indoor-grown Canadian dried cannabis from Trichome JWC Acquisition Corp., its wholly-owned Canadian cultivation subsidiary and an additional supply partner.

The launch of the product in the Israeli medical cannabis market by Focus Medical is expected by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

The company expects Focus Medical to import additional quantities of premium dried cannabis from TJAC, as well as its supply partners in Canada and elsewhere, on a consistent basis going forward.

The imported medical cannabis from TJAC will be sold to licensed Israeli patients under the WAGNERS brand, the company's popular Canadian recreational brand, and WAGNERS Premium, indoor-grown dried flower.

Oren Shuster, CEO of IM Cannabis called the move an important milestone in the company's strategic objectives.

"The Israeli medical cannabis market is rapidly evolving and demanding only the finest premium cannabis," Shuster said. "With our globally integrated supply chain, indoor cultivation in Canada, and a coordinated team of compliance, regulatory, and purchasing professionals, our Company is uniquely positioned to address the needs of patients and customers in Israel, Canada, and Germany."

More recent news from IM Cannabis:

Flowr Corp. Debuts In Israeli Cannabis Market With First Marijuana Shipment

Canadian Cannabis To Land In Germany: IMCC Takes Wagners Brand Across The Pond

IM Cannabis To Buy Jerusalem-Based Medical Marijuana Pharmacy For $4.9M In Cash And Stock

IM Cannabis To Debut WAGNERS Brand In Israel After Receiving Regulatory Approval

IMCC Price Action

IM Cannabis' shares traded 3.41% lower at $2.5501 per share at the time of writing on Wednesday.

Photo: Courtesy of Tim Foster on Unsplash