QQQ
-9.46
389.47
-2.49%
BTC/USD
+ 257.15
42458.77
+ 0.61%
DIA
-5.22
364.36
-1.45%
SPY
-8.21
472.93
-1.77%
TLT
-2.00
144.10
-1.41%
GLD
-0.28
169.95
-0.17%

Merida Merger Corp. Reschedules Meeting to Approve Combination With Leafly

byNicolas Jose Rodriguez
January 18, 2022 5:19 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Merida Merger Corp. Reschedules Meeting to Approve Combination With Leafly

Leafly Holdings, a leading online cannabis marketplace, and Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Merida Capital Holdings, announced on Tuesday that the special meeting to approve the combination between the two parties has been adjourned to February 1, 2022.

According to the joint press release, “Merida stockholders who wish to exercise their redemption rights must do so no later than 5:30 p.m. ET on January 28, 2022. If the proposals at the Special Meeting are approved, the business combination is expected to close shortly thereafter, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.”

Upon completion of the proposed business combination, Merida is expected to adopt the Leafly name, and its common stock is expected to be listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “LFLY.”

Merida also announced that it has filed a “proxy statement/prospectus/ consent solicitation statement supplement reflecting new information related to its recently announced $30 million convertible note purchase agreement with new investors led by Cohanzick Management LLC and affiliates.”

Image By Ilona Szentivanyi. 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis M&A News Topics Small Business Markets General

Related Articles

Leafly Cannabis Info Platform Goes Public Via Deal With Merida Merger Corp, The Combined Company Equity Projected At $532M

Leafly Cannabis Info Platform Goes Public Via Deal With Merida Merger Corp, The Combined Company Equity Projected At $532M

The cannabis information platform Leafly Holdings Inc. will go public via a business combination with a special purpose acquisition company Merida Merger Corp.(NASDAQ: MCMJ). Leafly confirmed Monday that it had signed a read more
The Week In Cannabis: Tilray Earnings And Reactions, Weed And Covid, Italy, Marijuana At The Airport And More

The Week In Cannabis: Tilray Earnings And Reactions, Weed And Covid, Italy, Marijuana At The Airport And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of January 10, 2022. Contents read more
Leafly Secures $30M To Fund Multi-Year Business Plan Ahead Of Going Public Via Deal With Merida

Leafly Secures $30M To Fund Multi-Year Business Plan Ahead Of Going Public Via Deal With Merida

Online cannabis discovery marketplace Leafly Holdings Inc. and Merida Merger Corp. read more
Cannabis Movers & Shakers: One World Products, Leafly, TerrAscend, Rapid Dose Therapeutics, HEXO, Harborside

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: One World Products, Leafly, TerrAscend, Rapid Dose Therapeutics, HEXO, Harborside

One World Products Announces Minyon Moore As Chairperson Advisory Board read more