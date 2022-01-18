Merida Merger Corp. Reschedules Meeting to Approve Combination With Leafly

Leafly Holdings, a leading online cannabis marketplace, and Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Merida Capital Holdings, announced on Tuesday that the special meeting to approve the combination between the two parties has been adjourned to February 1, 2022.

According to the joint press release, “Merida stockholders who wish to exercise their redemption rights must do so no later than 5:30 p.m. ET on January 28, 2022. If the proposals at the Special Meeting are approved, the business combination is expected to close shortly thereafter, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.”

Upon completion of the proposed business combination, Merida is expected to adopt the Leafly name, and its common stock is expected to be listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “LFLY.”

Merida also announced that it has filed a “proxy statement/prospectus/ consent solicitation statement supplement reflecting new information related to its recently announced $30 million convertible note purchase agreement with new investors led by Cohanzick Management LLC and affiliates.”

