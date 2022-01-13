Eaze Cannabis Delivery Service Opens Two Marijuana Dispensaries Of Its Own In California

Eaze, the largest cannabis delivery marketplace in the country, now has a home of its own.

On Thursday, Eaze announced the launch of its first Eaze Dispensary shop in San Diego, California, and the acquisition of a second dispensary in Santa Ana.

After seven years delivering cannabis products to consumers’ home — a Godsend during the height of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — these two Southern California communities can now browse in person and pick up their favorite Eaze products and new brands.

The announcement reflects Eaze’s strategic expansion over the past 20 months to multichannel sales, expanding access for its 2 million registered customers to a huge menu of licensed products via delivery, in-store and pick up shopping.

In August 2021, Eaze announced the acquisition of multistate retail leader Green Dragon, inaugurating the company’s expansion into dispensary retail in Colorado and Florida.

While delivery enables newbie cannabis consumers to try products in the privacy of their homes, who doesn’t love a brick-and-mortar shop to stock up on favorites and see what’s out there … especially after being homebound for months due to pandemic restrictions?

“Eaze delivery is more popular than ever, but many customers also want to walk into a dispensary, talk to an expert budtender, and get a feel for the products,” said Austin DeAngelis, CEO of Eaze’s plant touching operations. “Eaze Dispensary brings together the joys of shopping for weed in person with our high standards and values.”

Indeed, Eaze is much-beloved in California, especially after it launched Eaze Compassion, a statewide program to provide medical cannabis to patients who are unable to afford California’s high prices. Eaze is also a nationally recognized leader in promoting social equity licensees, who have sold $9 million in products via Eaze.

To date, Eaze has completed 8 million cannabis deliveries across California and Michigan, where it began operating in October. In company surveys, 47% of Eaze customers reported shopping at dispensaries in 2021. Eaze projects the addition of storefront retail in California will add 11% to the company’s 2022 state revenue.

“Expanding access to cannabis is at the core of Eaze’s mission, so we’re always working to meet consumers where they’re at,” said Eaze CEO Rogelio Choy. “As we continue to grow nationally, dispensary retail will go hand-in-hand with Eaze delivery, making it simple for customers across the U.S. to get the biggest variety of products backed by our expertise and track record.”

Photo courtesy of Eaze.