QQQ
+ 2.35
375.31
+ 0.62%
BTC/USD
+ 279.36
43363.65
+ 0.65%
DIA
-2.02
363.22
-0.56%
SPY
+ 0.22
464.31
+ 0.05%
TLT
-2.18
146.46
-1.51%
GLD
-0.50
170.66
-0.29%

Interview With Julianne Keu, Psychedelic YouTuber

byPsychedelic Spotlight
January 16, 2022 11:43 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Interview With Julianne Keu, Psychedelic YouTuber

This article was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight and appears here with permission.

From Microdosing to Mystical Experiences with Julianne Keu

Episode Summary

This week, we spent some time chatting with Julianne Keu. She is a YouTube content creator with one of the fastest-growing channels in the psychedelics niche. She’s a powerful advocate for the use of psychoactive plants and their use in treating challenging mental health conditions. Julianne is also an apprentice healer at Intronaut, where she is training with facilitators of various modalities of plant medicine healing in hopes of one day becoming a facilitator herself.

In this episode, Julianne describes how she used microdosing to help aid in the treatment of her mental health challenges during the pandemic, how she began macrodosing with psilocybin to address deeper-rooted traumas, how participating in shamanic ceremonies have led her to explore the spiritual and mystical world, and much more.

*To learn more about Julianne, visit: JulianneKeu.com

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Markets

Related Articles

How Spider-Man Helped Richard Nixon Push The War On Drugs In The 1970s

How Spider-Man Helped Richard Nixon Push The War On Drugs In The 1970s

This article was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight and appears here with permission. Long before this Marvel superhero joined The Avengers, he was recruited by Richard Nixon's anti-drug task force doing everything it could to publicly demonize psychedelics. read more
Can Cannabis Ease Chronic Itch?

Can Cannabis Ease Chronic Itch?

This article was originally published on Cannabis & Tech Today and appears here with permission. Medical marijuana (cannabis) may offer a promising option for patients with chronic itch, according to a new case study. read more
Damian Marley Interview: A Reggae Revolution From The Most High

Damian Marley Interview: A Reggae Revolution From The Most High

This article was originally published on HoneySuckle Magazine and appears here with permission. read more
Investors Increasingly Seek Cannabis Debt Investment As An Opportunity To Diversify

Investors Increasingly Seek Cannabis Debt Investment As An Opportunity To Diversify

The traditional business debt financing option is now fueling the future of cannabis, offering strategic returns for investors read more