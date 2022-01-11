YourWay To Produce And Sell Old Pal-Branded Marijuana Products In Arizona

YourWay Cannabis Brands Inc. (CSE:YOUR) (OTC:YOURF) (FSE: HOB) has teamed up with cannabis lifestyle company Old Pal to produce and sell some Old Pal products in Arizona.

What happened

The multi-state cannabis operator confirmed Tuesday that it signed a multi-year licensing agreement for an exclusive right and license to manufacture, produce, promote, distribute and sell certain Old Pal-branded cannabis products in Arizona, including whole flower, pre-ground flower, pre-rolls, and distillate cartridges in association with the Old Pal brand.

"We are thrilled to announce a brand partnership with Old Pal, a company that shares our consumer-centric approach, and to bring one of the strongest national brands to Arizona," Jake Cohen, CEO of YourWay Cannabis Brands stated. "Today's announcement showcases our commitment to developing a comprehensive portfolio of brands and delivering against our three-pronged 'House of Brands' strategy of owned, partner and white label brands, creating sustainable long-term growth and shareholder value."

The initial term of the agreement is three years with the potential for additional and successive one-year extension periods. YourWay expects to launch Old Pal-branded cannabis products at licensed retailers across Arizona in the first quarter of 2022.

"We've been impressed with YourWay Cannabis Brands' commitment to excellence and dedication to building strong brands in the industry. Given our shared values, the decision to team with YourWay to bring Old Pal to Arizona was an easy one," Rusty Wilenkin, co-founder and CEO of Old Pal said. "Arizona is a strong market in the industry and we're excited for Arizonians to try the Old Pal shareable experience."

More recent news from YourWay:

YourWay Cannabis Brands Changes Symbol On OTC Markets

Price Action

YourWay shares closed Monday market session 8.76% lower at 13 cents per share.

Photo: Courtesy of Add Weed on Unsplash