Cannabis Retailer Trees Debuts On NEO

Cannabis retailer Trees Corporation announced Tuesday that it has received final approval to list its common shares on the Neo Exchange Inc.

The Toronto-based said that trading is expected to commence at market open on Jan. 11, under the symbol "TREE."

Jon Conquergood, the company's CEO, said that 2022 is poised to be "an exciting year, beginning with this public listing milestone and followed by a growth strategy with the aim of securing Trees as a leading national cannabis retailer with a highly differentiated approach to serving the needs of cannabis consumers across the user profile spectrum."

CFO Jeff Holmgren emphasized that investors within the cannabis space have become "increasingly discerning," adding that Trees will "demonstrate – through sound execution and prudent management – an ability to grow and achieve scale by capitalizing on the extensive and accretive growth opportunities prevalent in the market today."

Photo Courtesy of by Burak Kebapci from Pexels