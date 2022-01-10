QQQ
Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Gage Growth, Columbia Care, Sweet Flower, Trulieve, High Tide

byJelena Martinovic
January 10, 2022 2:37 pm
Gage Growth Expands Portfolio With Ann Arbor Dispensary

Cannabis retailer Gage Growth Corp. (CSE:GAGE) (OTCQX:GAEGF) recently announced that it added a provisioning center (dispensary) to its portfolio in Ann Arbor.

Based in Detroit, the company now has 18 provisioning centers in its portfolio.

Located at 2460 West Stadium Boulevard, the new dispensary is the company's first retail spot in Ann Arbor.

Gage said that it would operate its newest location as a Cookies branded store and expects to begin serving patients and adult-use consumers in the first three months of this year.

"Ann Arbor paved the way for Michigan's first adult-use retail experience, and we are proud to introduce Cookies' highly coveted retail experiences to the residents and visitors of this vibrant community," Fabian Monaco, CEO of Gage said.

Gage partnered with the international cannabis lifestyle brand led by the rapper Berner in 2019, and since then, has opened Cookies dispensaries in Detroit and Kalamazoo. In August 2021, Gage extended its existing agreement as Cookies' exclusive cultivator, manufacturer, and distributor in Michigan until 2026.

Columbia Care Launches 80th Dispensary With New Cannabist Location In Virginia Beach

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE:CCHW) (OTCQX:CCHWF) (FSE:3LP) recently opened Cannabist Virginia Beach, its fourth dispensary in the Commonwealth and 23rd Cannabist nationwide.  

The new shop, at 535 N Birdneck Road, is the company's fourth in Virginia, following recently announced gLeaf opening in Glen Allen, a Richmond suburb.

The New York-based company currently operates nearly 148,000 square feet of existing cultivation and production capacity and has a fleet of delivery vehicles able to serve the entire state.

"Virginia's demand for high-quality cannabis continues to grow, and we're here to answer the call with our new Virginia Beach dispensary to serve the most populous city in the state," Jesse Channon, chief growth officer of Columbia Care commented. "We're thankful to the Board of Pharmacy and local officials for their continued support of our presence in the state and for allowing us to bring this critical medicine to patients in need."

The company expects to open eight additional dispensaries in the Old Dominion by the end of 2022, bringing the total to 12 state-wide.

Sweet Flower Opens Store In Culver City

California-based retail platform Sweet Flower recently announced it is kicking off cannabis sales at its flagship store in Culver City on Friday, Jan. 14.

The new location spans 3,150 square feet, and it will offer Sweet Flower's top-selling brands making this the company's largest location and flagship store to date.

At the launch, Sweet Flower is offering 20% off all brands on the shelf that are BIPOC-owned.

High Tide Kicks Off Cannabis Sales In Another Canna Cabana Ontario Store

High Tide Inc. (TSXV:HITI) (NASDAQ:HITI) (FSE:2LYA) reported Thursday that its newest Canna Cabana retail cannabis store in Ontario has started selling recreational cannabis products for adult use.

The new shop, located at 905 Rymal Road East in Hamilton, is High Tide's 106th branded retail location nationwide and 32nd in the province. In addition, this is the third Canna Cabana store in Hamilton, which anchors Ontario's third-largest metropolitan area.

"Today, I am pleased to announce the first of many new store openings that we have planned for 2022," Raj Grover, president and CEO of High Tide said. "2021 was a banner year for High Tide's growth, and we will continue to build upon that momentum over the next 12 months."

Trulieve Opens 160th US Store, Expands In Pennsylvania

On Friday, Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF) opened another Trulieve-branded medical marijuana dispensary in Pennsylvania – this time through its affiliate Chamounix Ventures, LLC.

The new store, at 1222 Arch St. in the center of Philadelphia, is Trulieve's 160th owned, operated or affiliated dispensary in the country.

Kim Rivers, CEO of Florida-based Trulieve, said the company is "proud to begin the New Year by demonstrating our ongoing commitment to serving Pennsylvania's patient community through high quality and reliable medical marijuana products."

She added, "We look forward to welcoming patients and strengthening community connections in this cornerstone market."

Patients can choose from Trulieve's selection of premium whole flower products, including TruFlower and Cultivar Collection, as well as a wide range of vapes, tinctures, topicals and edibles.

Photo: Courtesy of Artem Beliaikin from Pexels

