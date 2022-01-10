Greenway Greenhouse And Shelter Market Partner To Support Medical Cannabis Patients With Discount Pricing

Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation (CSE:GWAY) announced Monday that it has entered the Shelter Market's Value Ounce Program through a collaboration with Agro-Greens Natural Products Ltd., which operates as Shelter and Shelter Market.

Jamie D'Alimonte, CEO and co-chair of the Kingsville, Ontario-based company said that Greenway is "proud to contribute to Canada's medical cannabis access and affordability."

Value Ounce Program enables access to affordable medical cannabis through competitive pricing agreements between Shelter and their cultivators.

D'Alimonte stressed that cannabis helps nearly 300 000 Canadians to sustain their health and quality of life.

"Until medical cannabis is zero-rated or not taxed like other crops and medicines, we are pleased to facilitate affordability where we can," D'Alimonte added.

Greenway Greenhouse has provided small lots of their Sun County Kush, Blackberry Gelato and Forbidden Zone cultivars at or near cost for inclusion in the Value Ounce Program.

The company intends to continue to supply Shelter Market with small lots of available cultivars on a monthly basis.

"Shelter Market is committed to providing as broad a product selection as possible, and we are excited to expand our Value Ounce program with Greenway inputs," David Purcell, chief commercial officer at Shelter said. "The high-quality flower that Greenway provides will allow Shelter Market to consistently offer these products for months to come."

Recent Moves

In November, Greenway revealed that it was looking to raise $8 million via a non-brokered private placement of its 7.27 million units at $1.1 per unit to fund capital expenditures for additional greenhouse acreage, general working capital requirements and other corporate purposes.

Shortly after, the company released its first-quarter financial statements just months after hitting markets.

While the company reported a net loss of CA$1.26 million ($1 million) and an adjusted EBITDA of CA$272,444, its revenue came in at CA$1.15 million with gross profit before fair value adjustments at CA$532,263.

Photo: Courtesy of Max Fischer from Pexels