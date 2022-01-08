5 Marijuana Penny Stocks To Invest In Right Now
As marijuana becomes legalized in more places throughout the world, these companies are in the position to grow.
HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO)
HEXO Corp is engaged in producing and selling cannabis and cannabis products. The company is focused on smoke-free and traditional cannabis products. The firm’s products include dried flowers, oils, and vapes. It generates its revenue from various sources such as Beverage Based Adult-Use Sales, Medical, Wholesale and International sales.
Columbia Care (OTC:CCHWF)
Columbia Care Inc is a United States-based cultivator, manufacturer, and provider of medical cannabis products and services. Some of its products are Vaporization Oil, Sublingual Tinctures, Lotions, Hard Pressed Tablets, and Suppositories among others.
Harborside (OTC:HBORF)
Harborside Inc is a United States-based cannabis retailer. The company manages and operates four cannabis stores and a cultivation facility and also assists state-licensed operators engaged in the cultivation, manufacture and distribution of cannabis throughout the United States.
