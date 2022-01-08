QQQ
-4.16
388.18
-1.08%
BTC/USD
-221.82
41344.66
-0.53%
DIA
-0.17
362.56
-0.05%
SPY
-1.91
469.85
-0.41%
TLT
-1.03
144.32
-0.72%
GLD
+ 0.75
166.24
+ 0.45%

5 Marijuana Penny Stocks To Invest In Right Now

byBenzinga Cannabis
January 8, 2022 11:44 am
5 Marijuana Penny Stocks To Invest In Right Now

As marijuana becomes legalized in more places throughout the world, these companies are in the position to grow.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO)

HEXO Corp is engaged in producing and selling cannabis and cannabis products. The company is focused on smoke-free and traditional cannabis products. The firm’s products include dried flowers, oils, and vapes. It generates its revenue from various sources such as Beverage Based Adult-Use Sales, Medical, Wholesale and International sales.

Columbia Care (OTC:CCHWF)

Columbia Care Inc is a United States-based cultivator, manufacturer, and provider of medical cannabis products and services. Some of its products are Vaporization Oil, Sublingual Tinctures, Lotions, Hard Pressed Tablets, and Suppositories among others.

Harborside (OTC:HBORF)

Harborside Inc is a United States-based cannabis retailer. The company manages and operates four cannabis stores and a cultivation facility and also assists state-licensed operators engaged in the cultivation, manufacture and distribution of cannabis throughout the United States.

Click here to find out which two other cannabis stocks made the list.

