Michigan Cannabis Company Sells 'Nugs' in Milk Cartons To Raise Money For Non-Violent Pot Prisoners

Lemonati Family Farms, a Michigan cannabis company, is releasing a new line of strains to help raise money and awareness about people behind bars for nonviolent cannabis offenses. The "Defiance!" series will use $1 from the sale of each item to support Freedom Grow, a nonprofit 501c3 that helps free cannabis prisoners, reported metrotimes.com

The strains are named after positions within the cannabis industry — "The Caregiver," "The Grower," "The Patient" and "The Plug."

These are sold in cardboard milk cartons with a QR code on them that can be scanned to pull up the stories of each cannabis prisoner.

"Freedom Grow is thrilled to announce our relationship with Lemonati Family Farms," Freedom Grow vice president Randy Lanier said in a statement. "We are grateful for their compassion, kindness, generosity, and willingness to pay it forward. It is a blessing to the many families still suffering from this failed War on Drugs."

The Lemonati Family Farms’ website further explained:

“As states continue to legalize cannabis, there are still thousands of people in prison for nonviolent cannabis offenses. With your purchase, you are supporting a cannabis prisoner potentially facing a de facto life in prison."

'The Caregiver' is a cross of strains strawberry shortcake and sunset sherbet, delivering three main terpenes that give cannabis its unique fragrance and flavor and different potential therapeutic benefits. Myrcene (found in hops, responsible for the peppery, spicy, fragrance in beer), Limonene (commonly associated citrus aromas), and Caryophyllene (with a spicy aroma, similar to cinnamon and cloves). 'The Grower' strain comes from a cross between Zkittlez and Wedding Cake, two famous strains, delivering terpenes such as Myrcene, Caryophyllene, and Alpha-Pinene (delivering piney, floral, turpentine fragrances).

Photo Courtesy of Lemonati Family Farms