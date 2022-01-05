QQQ
Springbig Announces Loyalty Integration With Cannabis E-Commerce Platform Olla

byJelena Martinovic
January 5, 2022 12:34 pm
On Wednesday, cannabis-focused marketing software provider springbig announced its loyalty integration with Olla, a customizable cannabis e-commerce platform.

Why It Matters

The integration enables new consumers to enroll in a retailers' loyalty programs and for existing members to access and redeem available points and rewards at checkout.

Moreover, retailers using Olla and springbig can now offer loyal customers more ways to earn reward points on purchases made online or at physical retail locations, with customized incentives to boost repeat purchases.

In addition, the new partnership will enable retailers to have additional tools to increase sales by rewarding loyal customers with discounts or other incentives while streamlining processes for customer retention.

By pairing customer segmentation and ordering data with springbig's marketing campaigns, retailers will be able to implement highly customized promotions with very high consumer engagement and conversion.

Jeffrey Harris, founder and CEO of springbig, said that "integrating with Olla will empower more retailers to reach and exceed their growth goals.

"Olla has created an exceptional platform to help retailers of all sizes seamlessly adopt e-commerce, and we look forward to working with their team to create a truly sophisticated retail ecosystem," Harris added.

Olla serves as the operating system for cannabis retailers' entire digital experience, allowing them to easily customize and deploy high-converting online shopping experiences without having to rely on third-party marketplaces.

"We're really excited to bring our springbig integration to market – we invested a great deal of time into ensuring our implementation supported our high-converting checkout experience while respecting user privacy," Nico Nezhat, Olla co-founder and CEO stated.

Olla and springbig will be co-hosting a webinar for retailers to learn more about the benefits of these fully integrated systems on Thursday, Jan.20.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

