Cannabis Extraction Company Ayurcann Rolls Out High Potency THC Fuego Vapes In Ontario

Canadian cannabis extraction company Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE:AYUR) (OTCQB:CDCLF) (FSE:3ZQ0) is launching its high potency THC branded “Fuego” vapes in Ontario. The Toronto-headquartered company confirmed the roll out of the Fuego line through the Ontario Cannabis Store, making products available via additional adult-use channels including authorized retailers across Ontario.

Ayurcann will be launching its best seller – Fuego’s Cherry Blossom. The vape product has been a best seller across various Canadian markets with repeat orders coming in on a monthly basis. With the introduction of one of the highest concentrations of active cannabinoids on the market in this format, the company’s strategy is to expand market share in extract and extract derivatives while providing exceptional products to consumers.

“We are thrilled to announce Fuego’s initial entrance into the largest Canadian market through the OCS, where we are optimistic about its market potential as an industry leading value brand line,” Igal Sudman, CEO of Ayurcann stated. “We have been successfully selling in NB, MB, SK and believe that the interest from consumers and retailers will help set the standard for vape products in Ontario.”

Price Action

Ayurcann’s shares closed Tuseday market session flat at 14 cents per share.

Photo: Courtesy of Sam Doucette on Unsplash