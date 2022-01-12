A Deeper Look At DMT, The 'Spirit Molecule'

This article was originally published on Microdose and appears here with permission.

A brief history of DMT

N,N-Dimethyltryptamine, known as DMT or the “spirit molecule”, is a compound found throughout nature that has profound effects on human consciousness. The importance of it in life and nature is so profound that DMT is considered to be “nature’s neurotransmitter”.

The history of DMT is still being explored and discovered. However in western culture DMT is noted to have been discovered in 1931 by Canadian chemist Richard Manske. It wasn’t explored for human consumption at the time though. It was in 1946 that microbiologist Oswaldo Gonçalves de Lima, discovered DMT’s natural production in plants; and not until 1956 that Stephen Szara, discovered their hallucinogenic properties.

Though DMT is listed as a Schedule I drug in the U.S, there is documented use of this “psychedelic” for various other reasons. Schedule I is the government’s way of not allowing humans to treat their conditions with plants — with nature. An example of this backwards federal scheduling is marijuana, which has confirmed medicinal benefits, is legal and/or decriminalized for recreational consumption in at least a third of the U.S, and is recognized and legal as medicine in over half the states in the U.S.

In an article published earlier this year at Microdose, we explored some of the benefits of DMT, documented as treatment for opioid addiction, and treatment for anxiety and depression. In a DMT study by Johns Hopkins Medicine, the results revealed:

“In a survey of 362 adults, approximately 80 percent of respondents reported improvements in anxiety and depression after use. These improvements were related to more intense acute mystical effects during the 5-MeO-DMT experience, as well as increases in rating of the personal meaning and spiritual significance of the experience. Improvements were also related to stronger beliefs that the experience contributed to enduring well-being and life satisfaction. These results were published in The American Journal of Drug and Alcohol Abuse.

DMT Consumption, DMT Forms/Types, and DMT for Beginners: Q&A with Henry Mariano

To learn more about DMT, we sat down with Henry Mariano. an experienced psychedelic educator and enthusiast. Henry is educated and/or experienced in/with:

Extracted NN DMT

Vaporized

Facilitated vaporized NN DMT with family members

Partook in 5 Ayahuasca (Oral NN DMT with MAOI)

5 MEO DMT

From knowledge/experience/observation, which version of DMT is best for a beginner? If they can both be good for a beginner, please explain.

“Everyone has different experiences with both compounds so it’s hard to pin that answer down.

ORAL NN DMT: From personal experience, Ayahuasca (Oral DMT) was more progressive, calm, relatable to this earthly experience, and provided lessons that I can apply in my life. DMT helps me with personal relationships, soul purpose, and soul alignment. I would recommend this method for a beginner looking for a slow introduction to NN DMT.

Ayahuasca: My personal experience with Ayahuasca allowed me to see certain life events and directions I can take. I experienced a radical energy shift that made me sensitive to other people’s energies. If someone’s energy was not in alignment with mine, it was obvious and adjustments had to be made in relation to distancing yourself from those energies. I also noticed more people telling me that they can feel my energy.

Vaporized NN DMT: Vaporized DMT was very fast paced for me and my first psychedelic experience ever. It’s very rare that vaporized NN DMT is the first psychedelic taken in a person’s life. I had closed eye visualizations consisting of morphing geometry, and also an encounter with other “beings” that we do not encounter here on earth. Not much is relatable to the life we see here on earth, and audible and physical sensations consisted of feeling and hearing vibrations.

One message that was clear is that there is a possibility of interactions with “things” that are typically “unseen” on earth on a daily basis; God, spirits, aliens, whatever you want to label it. You can believe it was just a vision or your imagination because you took certain plants, and it only exists in your mind. You can also believe the plant medicine allowed you to see things that were always there, but were hidden, or unseen. Plant medicine can be thought of as a portal to the unseen.

Vaporized 5 MEO DMT: My first 5 MEO experience was also 10 years after my first NN DMT experience. Lots of integration and growth between those two times. My experience was peaceful with very little closed eye visuals. Morphing clouds in my case. Audible perceptions included hearing whispers in foreign languages from female voices.

I was facilitated in a group setting and was interrupted by another woman who had also taken the substance. She was screaming . At that point I turned my attention to her and woke up to make sure she was ok. After speaking with that individual later in the day, she remembered singing songs in a peaceful way. Her internal experience was vastly different from her external experience that everyone was witnessing.”

Online sources refer to DMT as a “new” psychedelic, is DMT new or just new to the conversation?

“Indigenous tribes have been facilitating this medicine for a long time and they continue to help and facilitate people till this day. It is new to the media and is slowly gaining social acceptance in modern society. The fact is, people have been healed from a wide variety of ailments for the longest time. New to the conversation? It depends who you talk to. It’s important to note that proper integration is 80% of the healing involved. Merely taking the substance does not guarantee positive results.”

In your opinion, are there specific types of people/ certain medical conditions that can benefit from DMT?

“I have interacted with a wide variety of people with a wide variety of trauma, who have been positively affected by the various forms of DMT. They have suffered from mental trauma, social trauma, sexual abuse, physical abuse, and even racial abuse. I have seen these people process and react to their past in positive ways. Accepting what has occured, and moving forward into their future as a new individual not bound by their past trauma.

I have also seen people attending Ayahuasca ceremonies claiming huge breakthroughs, but continue to stay within toxic environments and also spewing out toxic behavior. Lots of work still needs to be done with the information gained during a ceremony. A question/consideration: are people willing to sacrifice the object or people in their lives that caused them illness in the first place? For instance, if you have trauma from your parents and they are always arguing and fighting, drinking Ayahuasca and returning back to that environment does not change a thing. How is the trauma received from parents in this case, also affecting the trauma you give others, example: friends and people in your work environment?

Integration of psychedelics is not only mentally processing what happened, but also changing your environment so you can grow unobstructed. Making the physical changes that can also affect your mind, mood, and soul.

In my case I removed myself from anything not positively aligned with myself. Business to personal relationships. I didn’t have a choice. I just didn’t have room for it in my life anymore and I cut it off for the sake of happiness and peace.”

For someone wanting to consume DMT, do you recommend guided and/or group consumption; why/why not?

“I recommend an indigenous guided ceremony for Ayahuasca as ceremonies can last up to 10 hours. Indigenous music and music guidance is key. Vaporized NN DMT is not commonly offered by the indigenous tribes. Effects only last 10-15 minutes. I do not have much information on indigenous 5 MEO facilitation.

Group sessions have their positives as it is communal. Group sessions can also bring distracting behavior. Guided always for beginners. Non guided and self administered for more personal inner work for the experienced.”

Final Thoughts

Plants have been here a long time, longer than we have. So although the documented information dates back to the 1930’s, it’s not a stretch to believe that DMT has been around since way before then. There is documented and anecdotal history of indegenous tribes utilizing DMT and many other plants for health and healing.

So for now, because of the federal government still prohibiting nature, research is limited. Therefore it’s up to individuals to do their own research and listen to people’s experience and testimonials. Explore Microdose and other resources, it’s a great place to start.

________________________________________________________________

Author: Veronica Castillo, a writer from Miami, with a pre-cannabis and psychedelics industries background in insurance and human resources. Currently, she is a resident of the road covering cannabis, psychedelics, and plant lifestyles all over the U.S and soon, abroad.

IG: www.instagram.com/vee_traveling_veg_canna_writer

LI: https://www.linkedin.com/in/vee-traveling-veg-canna-writer/

Editor’s Note

This piece is part of a series produced by guest contributors to expand the voices on our site and in the greater conversation. While Microdose supports the education and exploration of these topics, the facts and opinions presented in this work are the author’s alone.