3 years ago, Ariana Grande released a song titled pete davidson.

Over the holidays in 2021, #1 Billboard Jazz Charting Record Producer Jonathan Hay recorded a cover, Pete Davidson (Reimagined as House Music) in Dallas, Texas, “with the aid of hallucinogens.”

The original track was written by Grande in collaboration with Tommy Brown, Charles Anderson and Victoria Monét. Upon discovery, Hay “genre-bended” Grande's catchy pop tune and recreated it, flipping it into a jazzy house version influenced by the underground sounds of Ibiza, Tulum, London and Miami. The track is 4:20 long, one of Hay's trademarks.

Hay recreated and added the viral Bing Bong TikTok trend sound, collaborating on the song with Tiny Bluntz, Matt Berman, Amun Starr and 41x – Hay was featured on the GRAMMY's along with these artists earlier this year.

Pete Davidson (Reimagined as House Music) is the first single from the forthcoming reimagined EP release, planned for January, which includes other genre-flipped tunes by Drake, Eurythmics, Israel Kamakawiwo’ole and others.

Hay’s Follow the Leader (Reimagined as Jazz), a collaborative album released with the legendary Eric B. & Rakim that remained on the Billboard Jazz Charts for 11 weeks.

“Ariana Grande is a true goddess in every sense of the word but I’ve always felt her recording of 'Pete Davidson' was the ultimate tease. I always wanted Ariana's original song to be way longer, but it's still been my go-to track from her over the years,” Hay told El Planteo. “I couldn't get enough of it, so I decided to drop a tab of acid and reimagine her tune as house music – infusing it with techno and jazz influences. Pete seems to have a cool jazzy vibe about him in real life, so I added a saxophone swag that I think reflects his smooth style and energy. Bing Bong!"

