From Beer To Coffee To Weed – Detroit's Saucy Brew To Roll Out Cannabis Products

The Cleveland, Ohio-based Saucy Brew Works, which owns and runs a brewpub and coffee shop in Detroit's Brush Park neighborhood, plans to launch its line of marijuana products in Michigan, reported the Detroit Free Press.

Creating a joint venture with consulting firm Red Workshop dubbed Saucy Canna Works, the company’s cannabis offering will include cartridges, gummies and prerolled joints. These products will be manufactured by One Love Labs in Michigan.

Saucy CEO Brent Zimmerman highlighted that this is part of the company’s plan to transform in a lifestyle brand.

"This is another vertical that we have been talking about for some time," Zimmerman said. "The timing just became right with the partnership that we struck."

Saucy, which first opened its flagship brewery and brewpub in Cleveland some four years ago, has since launched two more brewpubs in Ohio and one in Michigan. In the last year and a half, it has expanded its offering to include a coffee line and also started distributing its beer to more grocery stores, restaurants and bars.

"We will continue to grow our distribution footprint," Zimmerman said. "On the cannabis side, you'll see us hopefully have manufacturing partnerships in multiple states."

Photo: Courtesy of Elsa Olofsson on Unsplash