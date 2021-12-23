Urban-gro Teams Up With King Solomon Nutrients To Bring Optimized Crop Nutrition For Commercial Growers

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) is teaming up with King Solomon Nutrients Inc. to provide optimized crop fertilizers to commercial growers. The Lafayette, Colorado-based urban-gro is a fully integrated architectural, engineering and cultivation systems integration for commercial cannabis and food-focused indoor controlled environment agriculture facility.

King Solomon focuses on plant nutritional needs and designed the recipes to provide optimal results for each specific growth phase. It has more than two decades of experience operating in the commercial agricultural industry.

Urban-gro noted that King Solomon’s liquid and dry fertilizers meet its specifications for proper usage with the company’s integrated nutrient delivery solutions. These specifications require fertilizers to be easily mixed, enable dosing compatible with drip irrigation systems, provide for usage across multiple media types, and ensure ease of full system flushing between applications.

“Our customers regularly ask us for nutrient recommendations as a component of our crop protection programs," Jim Dennedy, urban-gro’s president and COO stated. “This partnership provides our customers with a high-quality, cost-effective solution for optimum plant health and performance. As a company focused on the efficient design and operation of cultivation facilities, urban-gro is pleased to add King Solomon as a nutrient solution for our customers.”

King Solomon’s founder Damian Solomon commented the partnership: “The architect-led, plant-focused approach to facility design makes urban-gro a natural partner for us. Our proprietary nutrient mixtures and delivery serves to further enhance the plant performance of urban-gro’s facility designs and integration of cultivation systems technologies.”

Price Action

Urban-gro shares closed Wednesday market session 0.83% higher at $9.74 per share.

Photo: Courtesy of Jeff W on Unsplash