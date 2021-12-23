Cannabis Movers & Shakers: YourWay Cannabis, Indiva, Australis Capital, USCC

YourWay Cannabis Appoints Bernt Ullmann To Advisory Board

YourWay Cannabis Brands (CSE:YOUR) announced recently that it has tapped Bernt Ullmann to serve on its advisory board, chaired by Kevin Harrington.

Ullmann has vast experience in creating, incubating, developing, marketing and distributing leading global lifestyle brands, having worked for superstars such as Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, Nicki Minaj and Adam Levine.

"Bernt is one of the most experienced brand builders and strategists in the world, and his insights and experience are anticipated to help to ensure YourWay brands are positioned for success," Harrington said. "The Company has made key appointments to bolster its leadership team, which is focused on the next phase of growth and strategic transformation."

Indiva Welcomes Rachel Goldman As Board Member

Canadian producer of cannabis edibles and products Indiva Limited (TSXV:NDVA) (OTCQX:NDVAF) announced last week that Rachel Goldman has been appointed to serve on the company's board of directors.

Goldman brings two decades of experience in institutional sales, financing and corporate transactions throughout her career while at several Canadian brokerage firms, where she developed an extensive list of investor relationships.

In February 2020, she was appointed to the role of CEO and director of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSE:PZG).

In addition, Goldman also serves as an independent director of Red Pine Exploration (TSXV:RPX).

"We are very pleased to have Ms. Goldman join our board of directors," Niel Marotta, CEO of Indiva Limited said. "Ms. Goldman's deep experience in the areas of finance, capital markets, and corporate strategy will expand the skills matrix of the overall board."

Australis Capital Elects Directors

Australis Capital Inc. (CSE:AUSA) (OTC:AUSAF) revealed on Monday the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on Dec. 17.

The following nominees were elected as directors of the Las Vegas-based company:

Terry Booth

Dr. Jason Dyck

Hanoz Kapadia

Avi Geller

John Esteireiro

Dr. Duke Fu

USCC Kicks Off Task Force To Advance DEI In Cannabis Industry

The US Cannabis Council announced last week that over two dozen civil rights, business and cannabis industry leaders have joined the organization's new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Task Force.

The 28-member group is chaired by Linda Mercado Greene — the owner of Anacostia Organics.

DEI Task Force will develop and implement strategies to diversify the cannabis industry and ensure that communities impacted by cannabis prohibition benefit from legalization.

The task force includes NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson and vice-chair Karen Boykin-Towns, National Urban League CEO Marc Morial, as well as businessman, sports icon and philanthropist Isiah Thomas, former ACLU Washington office director Laura Murphy, and former US Congressman Carlos Curbelo, among others.

"I am thrilled to convene this powerful and inspiring group of leaders," said Greene, the Task Force chairperson. "As a woman of color who owns and operates a cannabis dispensary, I have firsthand experience with the obstacles to greater diversity and equity in our industry. But I also know that progress is possible, and I believe we have assembled the right leaders at the right time to drive meaningful change."

In early 2022, the task force will launch a new assessment tool that will provide cannabis companies with a DEI scorecard measuring their performance across the following criteria: recruitment/retention, procurement, governance, and philanthropy/community engagement.

Photo: Courtesy of David Gabrić on Unsplash