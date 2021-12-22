The Valens Company Teams Up With MTL Cannabis To Manufacture Pre-Rolls And Vapes

Cannabis producer The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS) (TSX:VLNS) confirmed Wednesday that it has entered into a partnership with Montreal Cannabis Médical Inc. ("MTL") to provide manufacturing and extraction services for MTL's pre-rolls and vapes.

The Kelowna, British Columbia-based marijuana said it expects the contract to begin at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

The news comes on the heels of a Valens agreement with two Mexican companies to provide CBD oil and prebiotic products.

"MTL has demonstrated the kind of success, consistency and quality that The Valens Company looks for in a partner," Tyler Robson, CEO of The Valens Company stated. "We are excited to expand our presence with one of the fastest growing and reputable flower consumer brands in Canada."

MTL is a flower-first company committed to bringing craft cannabis to the masses through a five-step process that includes an award-winning hydroponic system, hang-drying, and hand-trimming.

"Valens not only has one of the broadest ranges of manufacturing capabilities but also shares the same commitment to consumers and quality that we do," Richard Clement, CEO of MTL Cannabis said in a statement. "We look forward to working with Valens to expand our offering for consumers in a greater variety of formats."

Price Action

Valens shares traded 3.00% lower at $2.51 per share during Wednesday’s pre-market session.

Photo: Courtesy of Esteban Lopez on Unsplash