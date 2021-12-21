Ohio Cannabis Advocates Push Lawmakers To Review Marijuana Legalization, Submit 206K Signatures

Cannabis advocates from Ohio are pushing hard to make recreational marijuana legal in their state.

This week The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol confirmed it has collected 206,943 signatures for a bill that would allow adults to buy and own cannabis. The signatures have been submitted to Secretary of State Frank LaRose on Monday, reported The Columbus Dispatch.

Months In The Works

The organization had already offered a draft of the measure in July this year and started collecting the needed 132,887 signatures in August.

"Eighteen states have already legalized cannabis for adult use, including our neighbor to the north," campaign spokesman Tom Haren said. "Ohio is behind the curve on this issue and can’t afford continued inaction."

What's Next

Upon verifying the signatures, lawmakers have a four months deadline to proceed with the legislation. If they reject the bill or approve a changed version, supporters can collect another 132,887 signatures to place the measure on the ballot in the next election.

Back in 2015, Ohio voters rejected a ballot proposal aiming to create a limited legal market for the commercial production and sale of cannabis to adults. There were several provisions of that measure considered very controversial, like those that aimed to limit the number of licensed commercial cultivators to include only the initiative’s financial investors, writes NORML.

Under the proposed bill, Ohio residents age 21 and older would be allowed to legally buy and own 2.5 ounces of marijuana and 15 grams of concentrates. Furthermore, they would be able to cultivate up to six plants individually and no more than 12 in a household with several adults.

Products are proposed to be taxed at 10%, with revenue supporting administrative expenses, addiction treatment programs, municipalities with dispensaries and a social equity and jobs program. Furthermore, the state’s current licensed medical marijuana operators would be grandfathered into the adult-use market.

Photo: Courtesy of Jeff W on Unsplash