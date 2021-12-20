QQQ
-4.65
389.56
-1.21%
BTC/USD
-548.04
46133.19
-1.17%
DIA
-5.91
359.54
-1.67%
SPY
-6.20
466.07
-1.35%
TLT
-0.37
151.20
-0.25%
GLD
-0.07
167.87
-0.04%

Glass House Brands To Acquire California Cannabis Edibles Manufacturer For $25.6M

byJelena Martinovic
December 20, 2021 10:12 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Glass House Brands To Acquire California Cannabis Edibles Manufacturer For $25.6M

Vertically-integrated cannabis company Glass House Brands Inc. (NEO: GLAS.A.U) (NEO: GLAS.WT.U) (OTCQX:GLASF) (OTCQX:GHBWF) is acquiring California-based cannabis edibles company Plus Products Inc.

The Deal Details

The Long Beach-based company agreed to buy Plus Products for roughly $25.6 million through a combination of unsecured convertible debt and equity, plus additional performance-based consideration.

The acquisition is expected to close in the first three months of 2021 and is being completed by way of a plan under the companies' Creditors Arrangement Act.

In addition, the deal is subject to certain customary closing conditions, including, among others, the approval of PLUS' creditors, approval of the Supreme Court of British Columbia in the context of the CCAA proceedings, and the approval of the Neo Exchange.

What It Means For Glass House Brands

The company said the deal will create California's largest cannabis brand-building platform.

Moreover, Glass House disclosed that the combined entity would be the only company with a top-five position in California's flower and edibles categories.

"PLUS' diverse and well-recognized line of edibles, including dual-action sleep and strain-specific products, is the ideal complement to our portfolio," said Kyle Kazan, the company's CEO, adding that "edibles are a key component of the Glass House growth strategy."

Glass House's vertically integrated platform will enable the expansion of the distribution of PLUS to the more than 700 stores in its network, in addition to its proprietary retail locations.

What's Next?

Kazan thinks there is a "long runway for PLUS on the Glass House platform."

He said that PLUS outsold Wana in California by a multiple of nearly 10x, citing Headsets November data.

"With its California presence and activities in other states, we believe PLUS has a wide path to playing at a national level at least equal to Wana," Kazan added.

Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ:CGC) announced in October that it has acquired the rights to buy Wana Brands, at a value in excess of $297.5 million.

More recent news from Glass House Brands:

GLASF Price Action:

Glass House Brands' shares traded 1.54% higher at $3.86 per share at the time of writing on Monday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Margo Amala on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis M&A News Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

The Week In Cannabis: Pfizer, Visa, $730M+ In Financings, Malta, EU, Columbia Care, MedMen, Uruguay And More

The Week In Cannabis: Pfizer, Visa, $730M+ In Financings, Malta, EU, Columbia Care, MedMen, Uruguay And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of December 13, 2021. Contents read more
A Complete List Of NYSE And NASDAQ-Listed Cannabis Companies (Updated)

A Complete List Of NYSE And NASDAQ-Listed Cannabis Companies (Updated)

As the cannabis industry keeps pushing forward, more companies are moving to list their stock on a major U.S. exchange like the NYSE or NASDAQ. The club, however, remains relatively small. read more
Canopy Growth Divests Its CBD Subsidiary To European Pharma Co. For 80M Euros

Canopy Growth Divests Its CBD Subsidiary To European Pharma Co. For 80M Euros

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) announced Wednesday that it is divesting its subsidiary business, C³ Cannabinoid Compound Company GmbH, to Dermapharm Holding SE, a European pharmaceutical company headquartered in Grünwald, Germany. read more
Cannabis Movers & Shakers: HEXO, Agrify, MindMed, KetamineOne

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: HEXO, Agrify, MindMed, KetamineOne

Agrify Taps Barry Turkanis To Its Board Of Directors Vertically integrated cannabis company Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) announced Tuesday that it has appointed Barry Turkanis to serve as an independent director on its board of directors. read more