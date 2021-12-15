QQQ
These Were The Best Cannabis Advertising Campaigns Of 2021

byEl Planteo
December 15, 2021 9:58 am
By Franca Quarneti via El Planteo.
The cannabis industry is expanding every day and, as a result, the marketing and advertising around it are becoming more and more competitive.

That's why, since 2019 the Clio Awards (one of the most famous international advertising awards) have a category specially dedicated to the marijuana industry.

On its official site, Clio Cannabis Awards states that its goal is to set the standard for creative work in a fast-growing industry, build a greater understanding of a developing category and elevate the creative contributions of top talent and agencies.

Without further ado, we invite you to take a look at the ad campaigns that are at the forefront of cannabis marketing.

Top Cannabis Ad Campaigns of 2021

Flowr Cannabis

Flowr, a cannabis production company from Canada, won the Grand Clio (the highest recognition) thanks to its "Nothing to Hide" campaign, carried out with the agency Zerotrillion. Their advertising also earned them three additional Gold Clios in the "Cinematography", "Editing" and "Other" categories.

Charlotte's Web

Charlotte's Web, the U.S. high-CBD product company, won two Gold Clios: one for its "Going The Distance Vending Machine" campaign with the agency Shine & Polish; and another for its "Seed to Shelf" campaign.

Puffco

Puffco, a vape manufacturer, won two gold awards. One for the campaign of its dabbing rig "Peak Pro Opal'' and another for the campaign of "Budsy", a water pipe that goes completely unnoticed as a refillable bottle.

Ease Labs

Ease Labs, a Brazilian group focused on the development, production and distribution of natural products, including herbal medicines and pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, won a gold award in the photography category for its "Cannabis Science" campaign.

Hempire

Finally, Hempire won a gold award in the animation category for its "Hemp In History: Abraham Lincoln" campaign with The Nug Nation agency.

Photo: Puffco Peak Pro Opal

