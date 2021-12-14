Hollister Biosciences Rebrands To Yourway Cannabis Brands, Revamps Business

Hollister Biosciences Inc. (CSE:HOLL) (OTC:HSTRF) (FRANKFURT: HOB) launched its previously announced rebrand to YourWay Cannabis Brands Inc. on Tuesday.

The Vancouver-based company with operations in California and Arizona completed an extensive rebranding to align with its strategic corporate transformation and renewed corporate vision.

In addition, the company's shares will start trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "YOUR" on Thursday, Dec. 16.

The update is tied directly to the company's revamped strategic commitment to creating intuitive brands, releasing thoughtful products and working intentionally to create a 'House of Brands' that caters to every moment in a consumer's life.

YourWay Cannabis Brands was built with one simple driving principle in mind – to keep the consumers' needs and wants center-stage with every decision they make, the company explained.

Jake Cohen, CEO of YourWay, said that the company's focus is to "provide the consumer with the right brands and the right products for every occasion so they can maximize the quality of their experience each time they interact with the product."

Cohen continued. "As a pioneer in the industry, I've experienced a magnitude of evolution over the past few years," he said. "From watching brands that seemingly hatched overnight flood the market to seeing companies attempt differentiation through product innovation. The one thing that has been missing is an organization committed to truly putting the consumer and their cannabis needs first."

YourWay leadership has said the company intends to take the industry by storm, with a strong balance sheet and refined strategy for success.

"We believe the next big cannabis breakthrough won't only come from the pursuit of the highest potencies, new strains, or product innovation, but through creating powerful brands that consumers feel connected to," Chris Lund, the company's chief commercial officer said.

HSTRF Price Action

Hollister's shares traded 1.82% lower at $0.135 per share at the time of writing on Tuesday.

Photo: Courtesy of Scott Graham on Unsplash