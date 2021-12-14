Mike Tyson's Cannabis Products 'Personally Tested And Approved' By The Legendary Boxer Reach California

Legendary heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson’s cannabis brand is now available in California. His cannabis company Tyson 2.0 confirmed Tuesday that its premium quality cannabis line is now available at more than 100 retailers across The Golden State.

“We are focused on bringing Tyson 2.0 premium cannabis products to retailers nationwide and after a strong debut in Colorado, we are now available across California in over 100 retail outlets marking a major milestone for the company,” Adam Wilks, CEO of Tyson 2.0 told Benzinga.

“With each product and strain fully tested and approved by Tyson himself, consumers will have access to a wide range of premium flower and pre-rolls featuring several strains including the famous Toad lines, Gelato, Lemon Pie and Runtz.” Wilks continued.

Tyson 2.0 will debut in California with eighth (3.5g) jars and (1g) pre-rolls of premium flower. Retailers that provide these products in the state include Planet 13 (OTCQX:PLNHF), Sherbinskis, Cookies, One Plant, The Originals, Showgrow and more. The company’s vapes, edibles and concentrates as well as other product collaborations will be available in Q1 of 2022. Tyson 2.0 branded merchandise is available online.

“With the launch of products in California, consumers throughout the golden state can now experience some of my favorite cannabis products and strains,” Mike Tyson, chief brand officer for Tyson 2.0. said. “Each Tyson 2.0 product has been personally tested and approved by me. I’m better today thanks to the healing powers of cannabis, and I’m eager to share what we’ve created so others can benefit from this magical plant the way I have.”

Wilks added that the company’s product should reach the shelves of around 500 retailers by the end of 2022.

“To celebrate the launch, we are hosting giveaways and other brand experiences that include a grand prize of a cultivation tour with Mike,” Wilks said.

Photo: Courtesy of Tyson 2.0