New Kid In Town — Cannabis Daily December 9, 2021

byAsli Tolon Coskun
December 9, 2021 2:48 pm
 The Best Daily Overview Of The Cannabis Space

Valens Co. Commences Trading on NASDAQ under symbol $VLNS

Public companies discussed in today's episode:

Valens Co Inc COM NEW (NASDAQ:VLNS)

Grown Rogue International (OTCEM: GRUSF)

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC)

Panacea Life Sciences (OTCQB:PLSH)

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII)

Hosted By: Elliot Lane

Listen to the full episode:

Follow Benzinga Cannabis On Social Media

Access All The Cannabis Daily Episodes Here

NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE

The information contained in this podcast is not intended, nor should be understood or construed, as financial advice.

Related Articles

Buy The Dip Opportunity For These California Companies — December 6, 2021

Buy The Dip Opportunity For These California Companies — December 6, 2021

The Best Daily Overview Of The Cannabis Space On today's episode of Cannabis Daily, our host Elliot Lane looks at buying the dip opportunities in Cannabis stocks. Public companies mentioned in today's episode: read more
$FLGC Enters Beverage Space, Taliban Getting Into Cannabis? — Cannabis Daily November 29, 2021

$FLGC Enters Beverage Space, Taliban Getting Into Cannabis? — Cannabis Daily November 29, 2021

The Best Daily Overview Of The Cannabis Space Mexico's cannabis legalization bill is making the rounds before the vote. Taliban’s press release causes a diplomatic rift. In today's episode we covered the following public companies: read more
$250 Million Expected In Cannabis Sales: 'Green Wednesday' Kicks Off Holiday Weed Sales Boost — Cannabis Daily November 24, 2021

$250 Million Expected In Cannabis Sales: 'Green Wednesday' Kicks Off Holiday Weed Sales Boost — Cannabis Daily November 24, 2021

The Best Daily Overview Of The Cannabis Space Let’s dive into some last-minute cannabis stocks and news insights. Green Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, could bring $90 million in cannabis sales, with the four-day weekend sales surpassing $250 million. In today's episode we covered the following public companies: read more
Flora Growth Subsidiary Brings New Offerings to Dry Herb Market

Flora Growth Subsidiary Brings New Offerings to Dry Herb Market

Flora Growth (NASDAQ: FLGC), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Vessel Brand, has entered the dry herb market. read more