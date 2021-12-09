New Kid In Town — Cannabis Daily December 9, 2021
Valens Co. Commences Trading on NASDAQ under symbol $VLNS
Public companies discussed in today's episode:
Valens Co Inc COM NEW (NASDAQ:VLNS)
Grown Rogue International (OTCEM: GRUSF)
22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII)
Hosted By: Elliot Lane
