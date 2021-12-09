Creagen Dow's Cannabis Ashtray, Poke A Bowl, Lands In The World's Largest Dispensary

Creagen Dow’s Poke A Bowl cannabis ashtrays are now available in the world’s largest dispensary, Planet 13 (OTC:PLNHF) in Las Vegas.

This is the company’s first deal with a brick-and-mortar dispensary to sell its products in the Nevada market.

“The Poke A Bowl ashtray has landed on a new Planet… Planet 13 that is,” said actor Creagen Dow, co-founder and CEO of Poke A Bowl. “I remember visiting when they first opened and how impressed I was with the sheer size of it. It was exciting because it felt like more than just a dispensary – it was an attraction.”

In fact, Dow conducted his first-ever Poke A Bowl scavenger hunt there: “That's where I leave one of our products hidden, then post hints on our social media accounts for some lucky person to find it. When I left that day, I remembered thinking, ‘someday I would like to revisit and see my products on their shelves.’ So you can imagine how excited I was when Planet 13 said they love the Poke A Bowl ashtray, think it is a great idea and believe it will be a great addition to their store."

Poke A Bowl Dome & Box ashtrays are available at Planet 13’s dispensary as well as in its retail store, Stitched & Stuff, both of which are inside the Planet 13 complex.

