QQQ
-3.82
403.43
-0.96%
BTC/USD
-2715.86
47755.33
-5.38%
DIA
+ 0.82
357.17
+ 0.23%
SPY
-1.42
470.94
-0.3%
TLT
+ 0.70
147.69
+ 0.47%
GLD
-1.02
167.92
-0.61%

Creagen Dow's Cannabis Ashtray, Poke A Bowl, Lands In The World's Largest Dispensary

byJavier Hasse
December 9, 2021 2:01 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Creagen Dow's Cannabis Ashtray, Poke A Bowl, Lands In The World's Largest Dispensary

Creagen Dow’s Poke A Bowl cannabis ashtrays are now available in the world’s largest dispensary, Planet 13 (OTC:PLNHF) in Las Vegas.

This is the company’s first deal with a brick-and-mortar dispensary to sell its products in the Nevada market.

“The Poke A Bowl ashtray has landed on a new Planet… Planet 13 that is,” said actor Creagen Dow, co-founder and CEO of Poke A Bowl. “I remember visiting when they first opened and how impressed I was with the sheer size of it. It was exciting because it felt like more than just a dispensary – it was an attraction.”

In fact, Dow conducted his first-ever Poke A Bowl scavenger hunt there: “That's where I leave one of our products hidden, then post hints on our social media accounts for some lucky person to find it. When I left that day, I remembered thinking, ‘someday I would like to revisit and see my products on their shelves.’ So you can imagine how excited I was when Planet 13 said they love the Poke A Bowl ashtray, think it is a great idea and believe it will be a great addition to their store."

Poke A Bowl Dome & Box ashtrays are available at Planet 13’s dispensary as well as in its retail store, Stitched & Stuff, both of which are inside the Planet 13 complex.

Más contenido sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Small Cap Markets

Related Articles

What Was The Cannabis Community Thankful For This Thanksgiving?

What Was The Cannabis Community Thankful For This Thanksgiving?

Cannabis operators tell Benzinga that there is much to be thankful for as the United States heads into Thanksgiving this year. read more
$250 Million Expected In Cannabis Sales: 'Green Wednesday' Kicks Off Holiday Weed Sales Boost — Cannabis Daily November 24, 2021

$250 Million Expected In Cannabis Sales: 'Green Wednesday' Kicks Off Holiday Weed Sales Boost — Cannabis Daily November 24, 2021

The Best Daily Overview Of The Cannabis Space Let’s dive into some last-minute cannabis stocks and news insights. Green Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, could bring $90 million in cannabis sales, with the four-day weekend sales surpassing $250 million. In today's episode we covered the following public companies: read more
Planet 13 Sees 45% YoY Growth In Q3 Revenue To $33M With Strong Performance In Las Vegas

Planet 13 Sees 45% YoY Growth In Q3 Revenue To $33M With Strong Performance In Las Vegas

Vertically-integrated cannabis company Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQB: PLNHF) announced financial results Tuesday for the three-month and nine-month period ended September 30, 2021. read more
Will $286M Tryke Deal Improve Curaleaf's Operating Margin? Analyst's Thoughts Ahead Earnings

Will $286M Tryke Deal Improve Curaleaf's Operating Margin? Analyst's Thoughts Ahead Earnings

Cannabis giant Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: CURLF) announced Monday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Tryke Companies, which is doing business as Reef Dispensaries. read more