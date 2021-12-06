Cannabis Industry Chart Of The Week: California Takes It On The Chin

The Chart shows the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (blue line) against the S&P 500 (green line) against a basket of California cannabis stocks that includes Harborside, Lowell, Glass House Brands, Grapefruit USA Harborside, Lowell Farms, Next Green Wave, The Parent Company, and Vibe Holdings (orange line). Each is indexed so that 12/31/20 is represented by 100 on the graph.

The broad cannabis index has underperformed the S&P 500 by approximately 48% YTD. The S&P 500 is up 20.8% while the MSOs index is down 27.4%

The basket of California focused stocks is down 52% YTD. There are several key factors driving this underperformance:

Excessive taxes and regulatory red tape.

Too much power in the hands of local bureaucrats resulting in a drastic shortage of retail locations.

A State government that believes the answer is higher taxes!

A thriving illicit market that is not the cause of these problems, but the result.

The major MSOs have side-stepped this morass and have instead concentrated on making nice margins in the limited license Midwestern and Eastern States. They have been biding their time for a better opportunity to enter California.

We believe we are approaching that time. Why? Distress. Many believe that ½ or more of the independent cultivators in CA will go out of business or be sold at distressed levels. California is on sale, and the opportunity to scale there presents a long-term opportunity that we believe will prove to be too good to pass up.

