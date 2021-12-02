Costco To Offer Functional Chocolates Via Deal With First Foods' Southeast Edibles

First Foods Group, Inc. (OTCQB:FIFG) is launching its Southeast Edibles products on Costco.com.

The Davie, based in Florida, is a US holding company specializing in the sale of a variety of CBD-based products through its subsidiary, Southeast Edibles, based in the US.

The new functional chocolate line – Southeast Chocolates – supports immune health, energy and boosts antioxidants.

The initial launch will include Chocolate Immunity–Immune Support, Chocolate Boost–Energy Support and Chocolate Fighters–Antioxidant Support.

Under the partnership, each order will be fulfilled by First Foods Group and shipped directly to Costco.com customers.

The functional chocolate bites, hand-crafted in small batches, will be packaged in a special bundle consisting of a six-pack of large tins with 36 pieces in each.

"We are honored to partner with Costco.com to initiate the sale of our functional chocolates," Harold Kestenbaum, CEO of First Foods said. "Our strategic alliance with Costco marks a turning point for First Foods Group as we continue to build the brand regionally with a long-term focus on national expansion. We recently increased our manufacturing capabilities and inventory levels to support the initial roll out and subsequent order flow."

Photo: Courtesy of Omar Abascal on Unsplash