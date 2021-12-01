The Parent Company Appoints Two New Professionals In Move Toward Social Equity And Diversity

Vertically integrated California cannabis company TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCQX:GRAMF) announced Wednesday that it had appointed Tiffany McBride as managing director of social equity ventures and Kerry Arnold as chief people officer. The two positions further The Parent Company's mission to elevate diversity, equity and inclusion efforts within the cannabis sector.

McBride joins from Docstur, LLC, where she previously served as chief operations officer. She brings over 15 years of experience in results-driven strategy development to The Parent Company, where she will oversee the Social Equity Ventures program and operations that focus on discovering the industry's future cannabis entrepreneurs of color. She will also ensure the program offers the capital and mentorship necessary to build generational wealth and become part of a more equitable and diverse cannabis industry.

"This is an exciting time to join The Parent Company as the Managing Director of Social Equity Ventures to continue to ensure that minority communities have a seat at the table in the cannabis industry," McBride said. "The Social Equity Ventures Fund and the recent opening of LA's first Black Woman-Owned Dispensary, Josephine & Billie's, are just some of the ways we are already making progress toward a more equitable future in cannabis. While we have made strides, there is significant work to be done, and I'm looking forward to breaking down barriers and creating opportunities for diverse individuals and communities to thrive in this industry."

Kerry Arnold will head the human resources department expanding employee resources, ensuring equitable company culture and upholding The Parent Company's values. He will oversee all aspects of human resources, including fair inclusion in the workplace, employee and workplace operations, learning and development and talent acquisition. Previously, Arnold held the position of chief people officer at CANNDESCENT, a luxury cannabis brand.

Both Arnold and McBride join The Parent Company following the recent and historic appointment of Troy Datcher – the first Black CEO to lead a major public U.S. cannabis organization.

Price Action

The Parent Company’s shares traded 0.68% higher at $1.70 per share at the time of writing Wednesday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of CNW Group/The Parent Company