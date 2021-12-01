QQQ
+ 4.28
389.54
+ 1.09%
BTC/USD
+ 1505.91
58456.47
+ 2.64%
DIA
+ 3.51
341.39
+ 1.02%
SPY
+ 6.82
448.74
+ 1.5%
TLT
-0.68
152.27
-0.45%
GLD
+ 1.42
164.08
+ 0.86%

UK's Óskare Capital And Sapphire Capital Debut SEIS/EIS Fund For Medical & Pharma Cannabis Sector

byJelena Martinovic
December 1, 2021 11:46 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
UK's Óskare Capital And Sapphire Capital Debut SEIS/EIS Fund For Medical & Pharma Cannabis Sector

Óskare Capital announced on Wednesday that it had launched its SEIS and EIS funds targeting the medical and pharmaceutical cannabis sector and that it will advise the fund, which is managed by Sapphire Capital Partners LLP. The Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) and the Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme (SEIS) are UK government initiatives that encourage growth and development by granting private UK investors significant tax breaks when investing in qualifying early-stage companies.

Óskare Capital, based in London, said the MEDCAN Fund is the first of its kind and will invest in both early-stage UK and global companies that have requisite operations within the country.

In addition, the newly launched fund aims to provide UK retail investors with access to a diversified portfolio of companies in this rapidly growing sector.

“We were motivated to set up the MEDCAN Fund with Sapphire Capital Partners LLP given that around 40% of our European deal flow is coming from the UK, and the tax breaks investors can gain through the SEIS and EIS schemes are significant,” said Óskare Capital UK director Oliver Lamb.

The MEDCAN Fund will also be investing in companies that form part of the wider medical and pharmaceutical cannabis ecosystem of services and products that support this fast-growing global market.

Photo: Courtesy of Óskare Capital

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Eurozone Financing Topics Markets General

Related Articles

'Texas Activists Turn In Signatures To Put Marijuana Decriminalization On Austin's 2022 Ballot' -Marijuana Moment Report

https://www.marijuanamoment.net/texas-activists-turn-in-signatures-to-put-marijuana-decriminalization-on-austins-2022-ballot/ read more
Psilocybin Trials For COVID-Related Distress Of Healthcare Professionals Could Validate New Psychotherapy Model

Psilocybin Trials For COVID-Related Distress Of Healthcare Professionals Could Validate New Psychotherapy Model

Cybin (NYSE: CYBN), a biotech company focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics, has announced that the FDA has given them authorization for Phase 2 clinical trials evaluating psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy with psilocybin for frontline clinicians experiencing COVID-related distress read more
New Zealand: First In World To Legalize Drug Checking At Public Events, Frontrunner In Harm Reduction

New Zealand: First In World To Legalize Drug Checking At Public Events, Frontrunner In Harm Reduction

New Zealand has recently distinguished itself as the first country in the world to legalize drug checking services, most notably for people attending festivals and other events. The decision is a landmark ruling that stresses harm reduction for individuals by testing often illicit substances they plan to consume. read more
Avicanna To Bring Its Cannabinoid-Based Drugs To Argentina Via 'Established' Pharma Partner

Avicanna To Bring Its Cannabinoid-Based Drugs To Argentina Via 'Established' Pharma Partner

Cannabinoid-focused biopharmaceutical company Avicanna Inc. read more