UK's Óskare Capital And Sapphire Capital Debut SEIS/EIS Fund For Medical & Pharma Cannabis Sector

Óskare Capital announced on Wednesday that it had launched its SEIS and EIS funds targeting the medical and pharmaceutical cannabis sector and that it will advise the fund, which is managed by Sapphire Capital Partners LLP. The Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) and the Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme (SEIS) are UK government initiatives that encourage growth and development by granting private UK investors significant tax breaks when investing in qualifying early-stage companies.

Óskare Capital, based in London, said the MEDCAN Fund is the first of its kind and will invest in both early-stage UK and global companies that have requisite operations within the country.

In addition, the newly launched fund aims to provide UK retail investors with access to a diversified portfolio of companies in this rapidly growing sector.

“We were motivated to set up the MEDCAN Fund with Sapphire Capital Partners LLP given that around 40% of our European deal flow is coming from the UK, and the tax breaks investors can gain through the SEIS and EIS schemes are significant,” said Óskare Capital UK director Oliver Lamb.

The MEDCAN Fund will also be investing in companies that form part of the wider medical and pharmaceutical cannabis ecosystem of services and products that support this fast-growing global market.

