7 Functional And Discreet Products To Get You Through The Holiday Season

byWeedMaps News
December 31, 2021 4:51 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
7 Functional And Discreet Products To Get You Through The Holiday Season

This article was originally published on Weedmaps, and appears here with permission.

Although cannabis has never been more widely accepted, it can still be a little awkward to openly toke in front of family — especially when visiting those still affected by decades of War on Drugs propaganda. 

We get it, and though we encourage you to have open conversations and dialogue with your loved ones, we still want you to have a stress-free holiday season. Sometimes that means loading a bong with your grandma, other times it means going out for a walk and lighting up where no one can smell you.

For the times when you need to be a little more cautious, here's our list of functional and discreet products to help get you through the holidays — and the rest of 2020. 

BuzzBoxx by Nekktar

BuzzBoxx by NekktarBuzzBoxx

Odor-proof and water-resistant, BuzzBoxx offers the perfect home to half-smoked blunts and fresh joints. The lower magnetic compartment can hold up to one gram of loose flower and keeps those weedy smells at bay. 

Price: $35

THC or CBD Liquid Vials by ALT

THC CBD Liquid Vials by ALTALT

If you prefer to drink your cannabis, check out ALT's Cannabis Liquid in small, discreet vials. Available in 5-10 milligrams THC or 50 milligrams CBD, they're convenient for a microdose or full dose. And, unlike other edibles, you don't have to wait long to feel the effects, each dose takes 5-15 minutes for initial onset, so you can get on with the holiday chaos without skipping a beat. 

Price: Coming soon this holiday season

*Only available in California

Clear Head Cassettes 5-pack by Dad Grass

Clear Head Cassettes 5-pack by Dad GrassDad Grass

Dad Grass's organic hemp CBD pre-rolls are all wrapped up in old school cassette sleeve packaging for a discreet addition to your stash. They're perfect for a smooth hit and loading up your old boombox with the real tapes that have been collecting dust in the attic. 

Price: $37

Transdermal 72 Hour THC Patch by MÜV 

Feel the calming effects of steady-released THC with MÜV's 72 Hour THC Patch. You can wear it under clothes and even in the shower for continual relief throughout the day. Not in Florida? No worries, you can find a transdermal patch near you in Weedmaps.

Price: $15

*Only available in Florida

Valise Keychain by Tetra

Valise Keychain by TetraTetra

Need to stash a joint for a late-night session? Check out the compact and convenient Valise Keychain — it's the perfect, tiny companion for those midnight walks or sibling sessions back home. 

Price: $28

BE CALM Lavender Chamomile CBD Inhaler by CBD Luxe

Calm your mind and body after all that family chatter and chaos with an inhale of CBD. CBD Luxe's BE CALM inhaler contains 1,1000 milligrams of CBD (5.5 milligrams per dose) along with valerian, passion flower, melatonin, and magnesium to promote a deep and restful sleep without the harsh smoke or smells. 

Price: $79.99

Sativa Minis 10-pack by besito

Sativa Minis 10-pack by besito

Don't want to carry around a loud, half-smoked joint? Then just smoke half a joint with besito's Sativa Minis in 10-packs. The small pre-roll size works great for a quick step-out or even a socially-distanced smoke circle with your cousins where you can each get your own mini joint of the same strain. 

If you're not a sativa lover, check out their hybrid and indica varieties. 

Find besito products

*Only available in California

Featured image by Gina Coleman/Weedmaps

Read the original Article on Weedmaps.

Benzinga's Related Links: 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Markets

Related Articles

The Best 'High Questions' To Contemplate When You're, Well, High

The Best 'High Questions' To Contemplate When You're, Well, High

This article was originally published on Weedmaps, and appears here with permission. read more
3 Weed Products Carlos Santana Can't Live Without

3 Weed Products Carlos Santana Can't Live Without

This article was originally published on Weedmaps, and appears here with permission. read more
How To Save Money On Weed: A Complete Guide

How To Save Money On Weed: A Complete Guide

This article was originally published on Weedmaps, and appears here with permission. Weed is expensive. There's no way around it.  read more
The Best Cannabis Strains Of All Time, According To Experts

The Best Cannabis Strains Of All Time, According To Experts

This article was originally published on Weedmaps, and appears here with permission. read more