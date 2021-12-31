7 Functional And Discreet Products To Get You Through The Holiday Season

This article was originally published on Weedmaps, and appears here with permission.

Although cannabis has never been more widely accepted, it can still be a little awkward to openly toke in front of family — especially when visiting those still affected by decades of War on Drugs propaganda.

We get it, and though we encourage you to have open conversations and dialogue with your loved ones, we still want you to have a stress-free holiday season. Sometimes that means loading a bong with your grandma, other times it means going out for a walk and lighting up where no one can smell you.

For the times when you need to be a little more cautious, here's our list of functional and discreet products to help get you through the holidays — and the rest of 2020.

BuzzBoxx by Nekktar

BuzzBoxx

Odor-proof and water-resistant, BuzzBoxx offers the perfect home to half-smoked blunts and fresh joints. The lower magnetic compartment can hold up to one gram of loose flower and keeps those weedy smells at bay.

Price: $35

THC or CBD Liquid Vials by ALT

ALT

If you prefer to drink your cannabis, check out ALT's Cannabis Liquid in small, discreet vials. Available in 5-10 milligrams THC or 50 milligrams CBD, they're convenient for a microdose or full dose. And, unlike other edibles, you don't have to wait long to feel the effects, each dose takes 5-15 minutes for initial onset, so you can get on with the holiday chaos without skipping a beat.

Price: Coming soon this holiday season

*Only available in California

Clear Head Cassettes 5-pack by Dad Grass

Dad Grass

Dad Grass's organic hemp CBD pre-rolls are all wrapped up in old school cassette sleeve packaging for a discreet addition to your stash. They're perfect for a smooth hit and loading up your old boombox with the real tapes that have been collecting dust in the attic.

Price: $37

Transdermal 72 Hour THC Patch by MÜV

Feel the calming effects of steady-released THC with MÜV's 72 Hour THC Patch. You can wear it under clothes and even in the shower for continual relief throughout the day. Not in Florida? No worries, you can find a transdermal patch near you in Weedmaps.

Price: $15

*Only available in Florida

Valise Keychain by Tetra

Tetra

Need to stash a joint for a late-night session? Check out the compact and convenient Valise Keychain — it's the perfect, tiny companion for those midnight walks or sibling sessions back home.

Price: $28

BE CALM Lavender Chamomile CBD Inhaler by CBD Luxe

Calm your mind and body after all that family chatter and chaos with an inhale of CBD. CBD Luxe's BE CALM inhaler contains 1,1000 milligrams of CBD (5.5 milligrams per dose) along with valerian, passion flower, melatonin, and magnesium to promote a deep and restful sleep without the harsh smoke or smells.

Price: $79.99

Sativa Minis 10-pack by besito

Don't want to carry around a loud, half-smoked joint? Then just smoke half a joint with besito's Sativa Minis in 10-packs. The small pre-roll size works great for a quick step-out or even a socially-distanced smoke circle with your cousins where you can each get your own mini joint of the same strain.

If you're not a sativa lover, check out their hybrid and indica varieties.

Find besito products

*Only available in California

Featured image by Gina Coleman/Weedmaps

