New Cannabis Leader Emerges In California — Cannabis Daily November 30, 2021

byAsli Tolon Coskun
November 30, 2021 2:51 pm
New Cannabis Leader Emerges In California — Cannabis Daily November 30, 2021

The Best Daily Overview Of The Cannabis Space

Influencer Dan Bilzerian’s Cannabis company Ignite way up YoY.

Big M&A news for Harborside.

In today's episode we covered the following public companies:

  • Harborside (OTCQX:HBORF)

  • Ignite Intl Brands (OTCQX:BILZF)

    Flower One Hldgs (OTCQX:FLOOF)

Hosted By: Elliot Lane

