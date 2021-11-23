Chart: Who Are The 'Big Boys' Schumer Is Worried Will Take Over The Cannabis Industry?

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer recently said that his legalization proposal is designed to keep the “big boys” from dominating the legalized cannabis industry. But who was he referring to?

The graph shows the market caps for the most prominent cannabis MSOs vs. other “big boy” sectors we think Schumer was likely referring to:

Big Alcohol, Big Tobacco and Big Food.

The bars of the graph show market caps for each company ($ Billions), and the light green portion indicates the current cash balance of each company. The orange line represents the current $7.1B market cap of Curaleaf (CSE:CURA), the largest U.S. cannabis company.

The graph shows how relatively small the largest cannabis companies are. Note the scale difference between the Alcohol, Food, and Tobacco companies and the MSOs. Annheuser-Bush InBev (NYSE:BUD), Mondelez Intl. (NASDAQ:MDLZ), and Altria (NYSE:MO) each have more than ten times the market cap of the largest U.S. MSO Curaleaf (CSE:CURA). BUD has nearly enough cash to write a check for Curaleaf and could probably finance the $25B purchase of the top five competitors.

Schumer’s goal of keeping big companies from dominating the cannabis business represents either naivety or political posturing. The industry is capital intensive and will only become more so as it grows to a national scale. The industry will inevitably be swept up in a wave of consolidation post-legalization: the economics are too powerful to deny.

The consolidated future of the industry raises an interesting question about cannabis brands. Will Mondelez care about brands when it looks to add cannabis to its Nabisco products? Probably not. It already has a brand and only wants an ingredient. Doubtlessly though, well-established cannabis brands will thrive similar to wine labels. How much of post-legalization cannabis consumption will be branded products and how much will be blended ingredients in existing CPG brands? We would love to hear your opinion.

