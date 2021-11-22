Owner And Founder Of Toastyy Jamie Lea Fighting For POC In A Crowded Space

By Lulu Cohen

A former collegiate volleyball athlete, and a POC living in Harlem NY, Jamie Lea, Owner and Founder of Toastyy, grew up thinking about Black women’s health. She used cannabis and CBD as a healing tool and was entrenched in fighting racial and social justice. When she lost her job at Uber as a corporate executive in early 2020, she recognized a void in the cannabis industry. In March of 2020, while quarantined during the pandemic, Jamie focused on launching her own brand while struggling with life and the immense changes that were happening in the world.

We spoke with Jamie, who recently moved to Los Angeles about the intrinsic change in her overall view on life and how she successfully redirected her career during The Coronavirus crisis.

Lulu Cohen for Rogue Arena for Benzinga:

What made you decide to take the leap into CBD and start your own company, TOASTYY?

Jamie Lea, Owner and Founder, TOASTYY

"COVID-19 was and still is a tough time for all of us. Alongside the pandemic, it was extremely tough to witness innocent black people being killed due to police brutality. The day-to-day police brutality on the TV and COVID news consumed me. It created so much anxiety, stress, depression and much more. I was laid off from my job with Uber amidst the pandemic and man… that was the straw that broke the camel’s back for me, that is why TOASTYY is so important to me."

I had two choices: sulk or go and get the bag and make a change. Option B please! I was quarantined with my parents for three months…the longest I had been back home since high school. After being laid off with Uber, I started tightening up my business plan which was originally a cannabis consumption lounge. I told my mom that I wanted to go back to the west coast, “I needed to get uncomfortable.” She understood and I moved in with my close friend and old teammate. I was high off of a sativa while editing my business plan and she asked how I was feeling. I said, I’m feeling Toastyy, and that was the birth of Toastyy CBD!

Market research, I knew I had to place the consumption lounge on hold due to COVID to further my CBD brand passion

Recovery: CBD and Cannabis played a massive role in my life with social and work anxiety, fitness, stress relief, eczema, healing and more.

Lulu Cohen, for Rogue Arena for Benzinga

Please tell us about the most exciting moment in your career and how it perhaps changed your vision, leading to the launch of your company.

Jamie Lea, Toastyy

Everyday is a highlight. Just learning new things about the industry and business itself. My proudest moment was when I saw Toastyy on shelves! Everyday is real, but in that moment of seeing your hard work come together and offered to others, it's moving.

At that moment, I knew I wanted to keep going, growing and expanding. I focused on getting Toastyy on all shelves, globally so people can experience greatness for themselves.

Lulu Cohen, for Benzinga

When did you launch the brand.. What are your day to day responsibilities?

Jamie Lea

I established Toastyy in 2020 and launched the brand on 4/20 in 2021. Every day is different and a great opp for my team to get it. Some days are heavy with answering emails, taking meetings. When I am out in the field. I am scouting store fronts, visiting owners, dropping samples, business cards and just saying hello! Being in the field is my favorite because it allows me to be customer facing. Shaking hands, chatting with potential buyers and asking questions. This is where I thrive!

Lulu Cohen for Benzinga

Do you have new products coming for the Holidays and for 2022 and will they be delayed due to the coronavirus crisis?

Jamie Lea

Oooo, I love this question. Product development can certainly be extremely challenging, stressful and time consuming. However, I love to have my hands on all aspects… creating something new with great results. For 2022, Toastyy will expand more into beauty. Face masks and under eye patches with powerful, natural results, bath bombs and maybe even some bevvies! You'll have to stay tuned for the full product.

Lulu Cohen

What are your most popular products?

Jamie Lea

Toastyy's most popular products can be bought through our new Besties bundle!

In our Bestie Bundle, you’ll find:

One bottle of Full Spectrum Orange 900mg tincture offered in 1 oz. and a 4 oz. and a Full Spectrum 500mg Hand and Body Lotion.

Lulu Cohen

What would you like to see for the brand and for yourself in 2 to 4 years?

Jamie Lea

I would like to see Toastyy expand to a global company. Getting Toastyy on more shelves is the key. I would like to add cannabis to Toastyy or look into launching a separate entity for cannabis. So excited for all that the future holds.

Lulu Cohen

How has the industry changed in the past 3 to 5 years?

Jamie Lea

The cannabis industry has seen so many gradual changes over the past 3-5 years. From getting legalized, state to state, opening store fronts and dispensaries to people getting released from prison. These are all great steps but we still have a long way to go.

Lulu Cohen

Are you currently working with any charities/food banks to help during the pandemic?

Jamie Lea

Toastyy has decided to partner with Susan G Komen for Breast Cancer Awareness and Last Prisoner Project to help educate the public on the important medicinal remedies of cannabis and to fight criminal justice and reimage drug policy.

Lulu Cohen

How will the cannabis and cbd industry fight racial injustice and include POC into the mainstream lane?

Jamie Lea

The cannabis industry has taken steps in the right direction but can still do more for POC. The industry is 6% POC… that alone speaks volumes. We need to see more representation for POC in this space, more give back, loans, grants, etc. There is a huge gap between demographics in the space that needs to be filled.

Racial justice within the cannabis community is so important to me. It is why I wake up every morning with my game face on ready to move forward.