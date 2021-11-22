$UBER Eats App And Ontario Canada Cannabis; NASDAQ Issues MCTO to $CRON — Cannabis Daily November 22, 2021

The Best Daily Overview Of The Cannabis Space

Uber Eats' users in Ontario can now order cannabis via app and pick it up at Tokyo Smokes.

In today's episode we covered the following public companies:

Ayr Wellness(OTCQX:AYRWF)

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Hosted By: Elliot Lane

Follow Benzinga Cannabis On Social Media

NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE

The information contained in this podcast is not intended, nor should be understood or construed, as financial advice.