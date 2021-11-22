Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Ascend Wellness, Ketamine One, Cresco, Kiaro, TILT, BELLEBUD

Ascend Wellness Opens Second Massachusetts Store in Newton

Vertically integrated cannabis company Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (CSE:AAWH) (OTCQX:AAWH) announced Thursday the soft opening of its Newton, Massachusetts-based adult-use dispensary.

The grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for early December to mark AWH's second Ascend location in the Bay State.

Based in New York, the company said that it was launching delivery services on opening day.

The new 5,000 square foot shop is located at 1089 Washington Street, less than 10 miles from Downtown Boston, and is easily accessible from the Massachusetts Turnpike and Route 95.

The store will carry a selection of premium products from AWH-owned brands Ozone and Ozone Reserve, partner brands Lowell Smokes and Flower by Edie Parker, as well as popular third-party brands 1906 and AiroPro.

"Strategically located just outside of Downtown Boston with delivery capabilities, the new location will help to better serve customers in the suburbs with best-selling products and a best-in-class shopping experience," said Abner Kurtin, founder and CEO of AWH.

Ketamine One's Subsidiary IRP Health Launches Two New Veteran-Focused Clinics

KetamineOne Capital Limited (NEO: MEDI) (OTC:KONEF) (Frankfurt:6FC) recently disclosed that its wholly-owned subsidiary, IRP Health Ltd, has opened its Comox Valley and Ottawa clinics.

The two clinics are veteran-focused facilities and multidisciplinary in nature.

The Comox Valley location is located at 780 30th Street in Courtenay, British Columbia, while the Ottawa-based clinic is located at #305 1385 Bank Street, in an area that has a local population of over 9,000 veterans.

"Ketamine One continues to be a leader in mental health in Canada, and North America, thanks to the hard work of its employees," Adam Deffett, interim CEO of Ketamine One said.

Cresco Labs Opens Flagship Dispensary Steps From Chicago's Wrigley Field

Vertically integrated cannabis company Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) recently announced the grand opening of its flagship Sunnyside dispensary in Chicago, Illinois.

Relocated two blocks south, now being just 300 feet from the iconic Wrigley Field Marquee, the new store spans 10,000 square feet, has 21 points of sale and is located along one of Chicago's busiest entertainment corridors.

Sunnyside, which opened as a medical dispensary at 3524 N. Clark St. about five years ago, has been operating as a dual-purpose dispensary since Illinois began adult-use cannabis sales in January 2020.

The new location will continue to prioritize medical cannabis patients with express entry and dedicated points of sale.

Sunnyside Wrigleyville features a wide selection of premium products from Cresco Labs' House of Brands and other top cannabis brands, including products such as flower, vapes, edibles, pre-rolls, concentrates, topicals, captures, tinctures, beverages, accessories and branded merchandise.

"To think back on when the original Wrigleyville location opened for medical sales five years ago, it's incredible to see how far this industry and organization has come and to see the outstanding execution from our retail team," Charlie Bachtell, the company's CEO and co-founder said.

Canadian cannabis retailer Kiaro Holdings Corp. (TSXV:KO) recently opened its latest retail location in Ontario.

The store is located at 3838 in Innes Road, Orleans. Currently, the brand has 15 locations operational across British Columbia, Ontario, and Saskatchewan.

"We continue to see the Kiaro brand grow across Canada, providing a best-in-class retail cannabis experience to each and every customer we serve," Daniel Petrov, the company's CEO said. "The continued increase in our retail footprint to a potential of 18 stores in early 2022 will drive us towards the forecasted $42.7M in annual revenue."

TILT To Kick Off Adult-Use Retail Cannabis Sales In Massachusetts

TILT Holdings Inc. (NEO: TILT) (OTCQX:TLLTF) announced on Thursday that the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission approved TILT's subsidiary, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc., to launch adult-use retail operations at its Brockton, Massachusetts-based dispensary.

The Brockton store, located at 1090 W. Chestnut Street, which recently began serving medical patients in October, is CAC's first adult-use dispensary.

The adult-use celebration is scheduled for Saturday, Dec 4.

"Having the privilege to serve adult-use consumers in Brockton is a milestone that was made possible through the dedicated efforts of our Massachusetts team," Gary Santo, CEO of TILT said. "We look forward to building on our current momentum to expand cannabis access to patients and consumers throughout the state and are excited to welcome customers at every stage of their cannabis journey to CAC Brockton."

BELLEBUD Launches New Store In Toronto

On Thursday, cannabis retailer BELLEBUD announced the launch of its flagship store located at 127 Spadina Avenue in Toronto, Ontario.

The store spans 1,200 square feet and features an abundance of natural light and neutral tones with subtle pops of color and modern accents.

BELLEBUD will distinguish itself in the market by growing cannabis-infused beverage revenue to 40% of its overall sales by the end of 2022.

"BELLEBUD is committed to understanding emerging trends in the cannabis sector and ensuring that we are responding strategically through all facets of our business – from our stores and partners to our products and talented employees," said Kris Belleperche, the company's president.

Photo: Courtesy of Mike Petrucci on Unsplash