Organigram Launches New CBD Wellness Brand: Vegan-Friendly & Sugar-Free Soft Chews

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSX:OGI) (NASDAQ:OGI), the parent company of Canadian cannabis producer Organigram Inc. is launching a new wellness brand – Monjour, which is offering high-quality, CBD-forward products. The new brand offers both vegan-friendly as well as sugar-free soft chews in various flavors.

The idea behind Monjour was to create new products for consumers who are looking for simple and convenient ways to incorporate cannabidiol into their daily wellness routine. While crafting the products, Organigram’s development team concentrated on the demands of Canadian consumers, which are, according to market research data, affordable, dosage-controlled, and flavourful ways of consuming CBD.

“At Organigram, we are committed to innovation, and keeping consumers at the heart of every product we launch,” said Beena Goldenberg, CEO of Organigram, which is located in Moncton, New Brunswick. “By paying close attention to how Canadians are thinking about and consuming CBD, we’ve been able to develop and deliver an exciting new line of products while taking advantage of a growing CBD edibles market, currently with limited competitive offerings.”

New Product Details

Monjour gummies are offered in both Berry Medley and Citrus Medley flavor options. Both vegan-friendly Monjour and sugar-free Monjour Bare varieties are available in 30-count packs with 20mg of CBD per piece, totaling 600mg per bottle.

This is the latest product line to be produced in the recently acquired Edibles and Infusions facility located in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

“Leveraging EIC’s highly-efficient production technology means we can produce high-quality, low-cost confectionery products. As a result, we can expand our edibles-based business, offer products at consumer-friendly prices, and continue to deliver value to our shareholders,” Goldenberg added.

Estimates suggest that the Canadian CBD market as a whole is expected to deliver $263M in sales in 2022.

Price Action

Organigram’s shares traded 0.90% higher at $2.24 per share during Thursday’s pre-market session.

Photo: Courtesy of Business Wire